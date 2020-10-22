Ridgeview, an independent healthcare system that serves the southwest metro, has named a new vice president of Medical Affairs.
Matthew Herold, MD, has been a practicing physician in Ridgeview’s Emergency department since 2005, along with holding other leadership positions. He will now oversee physician quality and performance improvement across the Ridgeview system.
Herold received his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center.
“I am excited about the opportunity to support Ridgeview’s culture of mutually beneficial relationships between the medical staff and leadership,” said Herold, in a statement. “We’ve become an even stronger team during our pandemic response and I look forward to applying what we’ve learned — as physicians and administrators — to further advance Ridgeview’s mission.”