Driving around Carver County with nothing but an 1880 map, Lou Longhenry kept to his mission: Find historic one-room schoolhouses.
Results?
“Not too many,” the San Francisco Township retiree said, noting many schools consolidated into larger buildings in the 1940s and 1950s. The old schools dwindled away.
That small number — at least six in the county, according to the Carver County Historical Society — is why a handful of locals are on a quest to save and restore the District No. 22 school.
DECLARE HISTORY, SAVE THE BUILDING
The 30-by-36-foot Chaska brick building, built in 1917, now serves as the San Francisco Township Town Hall where the community meets monthly. It sits about 12 miles southwest of downtown Carver.
Its windows were replaced with boards at least 20 years ago and inside there are collapsed stairs. With its unsturdy foundation and molding structure, supporters worry it won’t last without fixing.
“It needs a lot of work,” Longhenry says. “If you don’t take care of it, that building will crumble.”
Several years ago, San Francisco Township Board Chair Doug Weber sat in a meeting at the town hall, shivering. That’s when neighbors joined together.
“Doug said, ‘We can't continue meeting in this old building. There's no bathroom and we don't have good heat and it's 20 below zero outside,’” Philip Solseng says. “Everybody wore their jackets and sat in a huddle.”
But to fix it, they needed money.
In the months ahead, Solseng joined 10 others in creating the Citizen’s Action Committee to restore the schoolhouse. Years of research ensued before being able to apply for grants.
Longhenry dug through town hall records — 2,500 pages of them — to unpack its history. The building was constructed after the original schoolhouse was destroyed in 1917 from a blaze originating in a wood stove.
The volunteer committee, which includes Carver County Attorney Chief Deputy Peter Ivy, hired evaluators and consultants. It soon became obvious they’d need outside funding.
Maddy Wegner, also on the Citizen’s Action Committee, wrote an application for the National Register of Historic Places designation — one that would give the committee a green light to apply for state-level funding to restore the building.
“We were just at the point where we needed to make a case for ourselves. You basically have to prove that this is a place worthy of historic preservation,” Wegner says.
In January 2021, the application was approved. It’s basically a national competition, and one that is hopefully worth all the effort.
“Lots of paperwork, submissions, and deadlines,” says committee member Claudine Solseng, regarding the application process.
THEN AND NOW … AND TO COME
According to notes from a former student, first- through eighth-grade students (around two in each grade) learned there under the instruction of one teacher.
A wood stove heated the school in the winter and most students walked to school about a mile. Since there was no running water, the boys were sent across the unpaved road to the pump. An outhouse awaited in the back.
Now the building provides space for town hall meetings, a voting site, and occasional community gatherings.
Philip says the committee is preparing an application for a construction grant, $300,000 total. The money would be split into phases, putting the first deadline this summer. If that is approved, the committee could request the remaining funds and eventually rehab the building.
In the future, the committee hopes to see it come to life again. The space could host student tours or serve as a more-frequented meeting spot.
“I’m thinking that we could actually put in a couple old school desks like what actually was there, (and) have grade-schoolers come and see what school was like 100 years ago,” Longhenry says. “They had one every two to three miles out in the county. Well, 95% of those buildings are gone.”
But until tour time? Stick to the basics.
“In the interim, we’re trying to not let the thing fall into the ground,” Wegner says.
To avoid that, committee members say they need locals to rally around the cause if funding is in the future. They'd like to hear from people with connections to the building.
“Applying for these grants ... is actually looking for community involvement and community support,” Claudine says. “Once a building is gone, they decide they would tear it down and want to put a tin shed up. There’s no way of getting that building back, ever.”