Victoria Scouts Troop 589 carried on with its annual tradition with Chaska's Auburn Manor assisted living facility, making cards and gifting dozens of present bags.
COVID preventing their usual in-person Christmas party with B-I-N-G-O, singing, and enjoying food together, the 70-some scouts found a way to keep up the spirit.
According to a scoutmaster press release, the 11-to-17-year-old boys and girls made over 400 cards and collected small gifts, new socks, blankets and candy to make 50 gift bags for residents and staff.
Troop scouts hail from Victoria, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver, Waconia, and Minnetonka.