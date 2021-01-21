Sharing their stories: Chanhassen teen's project records oral histories from local veterans

From 1969 to 1972, Jerry McDonald was on a Navy submarine somewhere in the North Atlantic.
“For the most part, we tried to keep it as dull and as boring as possible, because we never wanted to be discovered. Everybody knew we were out there, but they didn’t know exactly where we were. And that’s where we tried to keep it,” he said.
McDonald, a Chanhassen city councilor, was active duty in the Navy from 1968-1975 and in reserves until 1979. Though he’s involved in local Chanhassen veterans organizations (including as chairman of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon), McDonald doesn’t talk much about his service, he said — “generally, not many people ask what it was like, what our lives were.”
That’s something Chanhassen High School senior Alexis Darkow wants to change.
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Darkow is collecting, transcribing and sharing oral history interviews with Carver County veterans from various branches of service. The self-described history nerd has had a passion for stories her whole life, and with some assistance from the Carver County Historical Society, she’s spent the last few months meeting virtually and in-person with eight local veterans willing to share their experiences.
“During the Vietnam era, it was a lot different than it is today. You didn’t wear your uniform off the base, and for years afterward, there was, I think, an underappreciation of what service members did to protect the country,” McDonald said. “I’m really glad someone is doing this, and they’re asking the questions. It gives an awareness to the sacrifices and the service that individuals within the community have provided for everyone.”
Recording history
Alexis has been a history buff since she was checking out library books on World War II in elementary school, but her family inspired her Gold Award idea.
“My grandfather was born in Germany in 1940, and he collects artifacts and stories. My mom was saying that ‘No one is going to remember them if we don’t write it down,’ and I thought that this can’t be an isolated problem,” she said.
Alexis, who has been a Girl Scout for 11 years, explained that the Gold Award is basically the equivalent to the Eagle Scout Award, though it doesn’t have the same level of public awareness. Unlike the Boy Scouts, there are no “prerequisite” badges, but the basis of the projects are the same: “Do good and to be of service to the community,” said Alexis’ mom and co-troop leader Brenda Darkow.
But before she could start interviews, she had to find interviewees. So where’s the best place in town to find a veteran? The American Legion, where Alexis works as a busser. The local commander helped distribute a flyer she created asking people to contact her.
By the new year, she had interviewed eight Carver County veterans from a variety of service backgrounds, staying six feet apart with the help of the long cords that came with her borrowed audio equipment.
In total, she asked 37 questions — covering topics from their childhood, their cultural experiences, their time in combat, how to deal with distance from their family, and their public image after returning home.
One story that stood out to her? One from a veteran of the Vietnam War, who was with a local tribe when he was offered a cube of meat.
“The guy’s commanding officer leans over and tells him, ‘Don’t swallow it.’ So he takes it, he puts it in his mouth and spits it out later. After they leave, he asks why his officer told him not to eat it — it was a human liver! That group believed if you kill a brave warrior in battle and eat his liver, you can get some of his bravery,” Alexis said.
Joining the gallery
Another part of the Gold Award requirements is that the scout needs to have a way of making the project “last” after it’s complete. Enter the Carver County Historical Society.
Alexis called Miles Jewell, curator of Education and Exhibits at CCHS, who has been working on the society’s Veterans Gallery since he started last year. While the gallery has some oral and transcribed interviews, there aren’t many, and most were conducted decades ago.
“I thought her idea was great and ambitious, to be able to collect a bunch of oral interviews from different conflicts, conflicts we don’t have records of, recent conflicts and from people of a variety of service backgrounds,” Jewell said.
The Scott and Carver County historical societies partnered to provide materials and give Alexis advice on how to use equipment, conduct oral interviews and the best ways to speak with veterans.
Jewell has slowly been updating the display, like rearranging the veteran photo panels to keep families next to each other, but Alexis’s work will be a major addition to the gallery. They’re still figuring out specifics, but the goal is to provide the oral histories in the most accessible way to the public, whether its transcripts, audio excerpts or digital touch screens.
“It’s especially handy for people to hear about people’s experiences, hear their stories, in their own words and their own voices. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of storytelling, being able to hear someone speak in their words about their own history. I’m excited to find a way to share them,” Jewell said. “I’m hoping her project inspires others to share their stories.”
Earning her gold
Before she even sat down with a veteran, Alexis was researching conflicts, reading history, writing questions, sourcing interviewees, finding safe meeting places, learning audio equipment, collaborating with the historical society — all in all, she logged 66 of the minimum of 80 hours required for her Gold Award just preparing.
“COVID-19 made things a lot more difficult. I was originally supposed to do my project in the summer and plan during spring break, but obviously, that didn’t happen ... finding a meeting place was also hard to do. The lockdown shut most things down,” she said.
Most of her in-person work is done, but the project is far from over. The next step is to begin transcribing; her interviews are within 30-60 minutes, but “It takes five minutes to transcribe for every minute of audio, so I’ve got a while to go,” she said.
Finally, Alexis will present her project to the board, though because of COVID, she might do a pre-recorded presentation and post it on the Girl Scout website. The goal is to show her work at the January board meeting, but her hard deadline is March 1 to make it into the official award ceremony.
“I hope her project will be inspirational for other people, and I’m not talking about more girls wanting to do the Gold Award. These stories have value, and can serve as a learning experience. Or, like the meat story, sometimes they’re a good laugh,” Brenda said.
“As a history nerd, I just like listening to stories. I really enjoyed hearing the veterans talk about their lives,” Alexis said. “If anyone is interested, we’d like to hear them.”