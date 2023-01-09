With the more than usual amount of snow that has accumulated across the region, snowmobilers are taking advantage of all the trails the southwest metro has to offer.

While many avid snowmobilers have eagerly been riding the trails, since the start of the new year, there has already been several reported snowmobile accidents — some fatal — which has prompted snowmobile clubs across the region to issue public safety announcements reminding snowmobilers to stay safe while riding on the trails.

