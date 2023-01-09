Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
With the more than usual amount of snow that has accumulated across the region, snowmobilers are taking advantage of all the trails the southwest metro has to offer.
While many avid snowmobilers have eagerly been riding the trails, since the start of the new year, there has already been several reported snowmobile accidents — some fatal — which has prompted snowmobile clubs across the region to issue public safety announcements reminding snowmobilers to stay safe while riding on the trails.
Tom Schutz, Prior Lake Snowmobile Association President, said several snowmobiles and groomers have recently gotten stuck in the snow in Prior Lake and said the club is urging all riders to only ride on marked trails.
"Off the trails, we do not know what is under the snow," Schutz said. "Prior Lake has been a hot spot as of late with the low water levels and many exposed rocks buried under the snow. Clubs cannot mark off trail areas and with the lake; it's most certainly impossible to mark all hazards. It is up to the riders to know where they are going and to do this safely at an appropriate speed."
According to the DNR, there are six snowmobile clubs in Scott County including the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association, the River Valley Trail Blazers in Shakopee and the Savage Sno-Pacers. In Carver County, there are three clubs including the Carver County Snowrunners, the Chaska Sno-Hawks and the Southwest Trails Association.
Schutz said the clubs in Prior Lake, Savage, Shakopee and Belle Plaine all work together to maintain the county's trails.
"We work together to maintain 265 plus miles of trails. We have approximately 363 family members in all four clubs," Schutz said. "In Scott County, there are approximately 4,500 registered snowmobiles. In 2021, there was approximately 220,000 registered statewide."
For added safety measures, Schutz along with the PLSA, provided the some of the following safety tips:
Know the area you are riding in
Stay on marked trails
Watch your speed
Do not consume alcohol while riding
Never ride alone
Always let a family member know where you are going and when you will get back
Schutz also said by Minnesota law, anyone born after Dec. 31, 1976, must have a snowmobile safety certificate to operate a snowmobile in the state by going online and taking a class. Youth ages 11 to 15 can complete snowmobile safety training through an interactive online course. This online course takes approximately two to four hours. Students who have completed the online course will need to complete an in-person safety class and driving test.
All students must complete the online course prior to the classroom event. The online course can be found at https://www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/minnesota/. In addition, Minnesota also requires that snowmobiles be registered to use the snowmobile trail system.
"Joining a club is not required. However, 95% of trails in Minnesota are maintained and groomed by volunteer club members," Schutz said. "Besides this fact, many club members are working as certified trainers to teach our youth the basics of snowmobiling."
Schutz also added that the PLSA offers weekend trail rides to snowmobilers can learn the ropes of the trails.