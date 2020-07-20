St. Hubert Catholic Community in Chanhassen is collecting supplies for a Minneapolis neighborhood clinic through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Hennepin Healthcare’s East Lake Clinic is closed after damage caused by riots. St. Hubert is partnering with nonprofit Firefighters for Healing to collect toiletries, groceries and other household items for its patients.
Organizers are accepting:
Toiletries — Body wash, shampoo, deodorant, adult diapers, denture cream, Q-tips, bandages, rubbing alcohol, hand cream.
Groceries — Single serve apple sauce, fruit cups, snack crackers, peanut butter, soft granola bars, noodles, canned veggies, canned soup.
Household — Dish soap, flashlights, batteries, Ziploc bags (sandwich size to gallon size), household wipes, facial tissue.
Donations can be dropped off to St. Hubert on Thursday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon; or at the adoration drop boxes from July 30 to Aug. 2.