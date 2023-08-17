This Saturday, Aug. 19, volunteers are encouraged to join a state-wide search for starry stonewort, an invasive algae that was first introduced to Minnesota waters in 2015.
Starry stonewort is “an aggressive, aquatic invasive algae that can spread easily and grows into dense mats at and below the lake’s surface,” according to a Carver County press release.
Like many aquatic invasive species, the algae can be harmful to native vegetation and wildlife, and large mats of the grass-like algae can hinder recreational or other lake activities, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The event, Starry Trek, is organized by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center, University of Minnesota Extension, and local partners, one of them being the Carver County Planning and Water Management Department, which oversees the county’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program.
There are more than 20 sites throughout the state where volunteers will be in search of the problematic algae this Saturday, including one at Carver County’s Lake Waconia.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Lake Waconia Regional Park for training and will subsequently be directed to nearby public water accesses to search for starry stonewort. After searches are complete, volunteers will report their findings.
“This event is a terrific way for people to get outdoors, get educated about aquatic invasive species, and help protect their area lakes,” MAISRC Extension Educator Megan Weber said in the release. “The information we gain at this event helps researchers and managers understand its current distribution and potentially take action if new infestations are found.”
During last year’s event, no new starry stonewort discoveries were reported, but that doesn’t mean the spread has come to a standstill. Shortly after Starry Trek 2022, starry stonewort was discovered in Lake Bemidji in Beltrami County — a lake that was not included in the Starry Trek search.
Additionally, last year’s search generated 13 new invasive mystery snail reports.
As of the latest DNR data, there are no bodies of water in Carver County infested with the algae, but in recent years there have been a handful of reports of zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant, around the county.
“Protecting our lakes for future generations is really important to us all, and we want to make sure we’re doing the best we can to prevent the introduction and spread of AIS,” Carver County Invasive Species Coordinator Andrew Dickhart said in the release.