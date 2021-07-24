People. After months and months of social isolation, those talking, breathing 3D figures nearly seemed foreign.
With plenty more out and about, there's more of an opportunity to sit down with locals in the southwest metro, asking them about their stories. Whether it be about the pandemic, their lives, or just what they were up to that day, here's what they're all about.
"I wouldn’t call myself a hermit or a loner,” Eddie Kennedy says with a laugh. “(But) I was used to being alone.”
Sure, the 71-year-old Shakopean is a homebody. But there’s only so much weather channel background noise one can take after a year-plus of pandemic isolation.
It’s why in late July, Coca-Cola in hand and Guinness cap atop his head, Kennedy sat on a park bench ready to soak in Rhythm on the Rails as he told bits of his story.
The downtown Shakopee weekly summer concert series didn’t start for another two hours, but he was ready for some post-pandemic music — something Kennedy knows a thing or two about.
EASTBOUND EDDIE
Now semi-retired from performing under the name Eastbound Eddie, he’s spent a good decade of his life playing guitar and singing, often serenading audiences at Twin Cities spots like Minnehaha Falls downtown Minneapolis skyways. He says he’s “down to three guitars” now.
Though, yes, he does love Rhythm on the Rails’ food trucks — he mentioned them three times during a 15-minute conversation — it’s a way to immerse himself with long-missed live music.
But it’s not even his favorite way to do that these days.
Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, he’s again found the perfect outlet for his love for Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash covers: Babe’s Place.
A block and a half away from where Kennedy lives, the Shakopee bar is home to thrice-weekly karaoke.
Though he’s semi-retired from performing (“My teeth are a mess. I don't want to scare the children,” he joked), he commits to singing at least once a week. He calls it his “big event” post-pandemic since karaoke started up again.
“I'm not trying to be snobbish. The Wednesday crowd — it's only maybe 10 or 12 people — they take it seriously. Sometimes on Saturday, I think, ‘Oh, s----, I’m gonna go outside and have a cigarette because I can't listen to this,” he says, laughing.
But when people do sing well, he tells them. Kennedy remembers a young woman who sang just the other week.
“There's intonation, there's phrasing. But the thing that (she understands) is dynamics, she knows how to, depending on the song, build it up. It might have a big ending and she has that down,” he says.
As for Kennedy, he says he gravitates toward a “huge variety” of songs.
You’ll notice his top picks have deep voices and folksy sounds. He’ll sometimes request songs not on the karaoke machine, like “The Pilgrim” by Kris Kristofferson or Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.”
“He’s a poet, he’s a profit,” he mimicked, quoting “The Pilgrim” lyrics.
Kennedy credits his taste to 60s music while in high school, like The Dave Clark Five and The Kinks.
HONEY & MOTHERING
Contrary to Kennedy, Ereki Cort isn’t a woman of many words (or lyrics) but she is a woman of many jars.
Selling containers of Merida Queens Bees honey, produce, and other goods at the Downtown Chaska Farmers Market, the 40-year-old Chaskan is keeping busy as the community opens up.
During this past year or so, Cort has kept her sales going through it all — not to mention being a mother to her two children, ages 17 and 19.
“I’m working overtime,” she says. “At least 40 (hours), it depends.”
In the summers, she and her business partner see a bit of an increase in sales, whether through honey or freshly-picked green beans.
Lining tables of products along the City Square Park sidewalk, Cort donning all black with her hair pulled back into a bun in the summer heat.
“I wish I could find these beans in more places,” a customer says, handing over a five-dollar bill.
Cort smiles in response and nods her head, rearranging the produce table until a visit from the next passerby, perhaps one like Eastbound Eddie or another stranger she has yet to meet.