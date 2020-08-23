You know the question. Do you see the glass as half empty or half full? This is really a metaphor for whether we look at the positive or the negative side of life.
Obviously this concept is much deeper than how much water is in the glass. It can affect our whole outlook on life!
Let’s look a bit further into this concept. Some people feel there are advantages to seeing the glass as half empty. So let’s look at what those advantages might be.
First, if we plan for the worst to happen, and it doesn’t, we will be pleasantly surprised. And if the worst does happen, we will have been emotionally prepared for it and not caught unaware.
This reasoning sounds logical and prudent. The problem is, the mind and body are always on the alert for the onslaught of bad things happening.
This causes the body to emit a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol contributes to putting us in a “fight, flight or freeze” mode.
Studies show that when we are in this stressful state for a prolonged period of time it can cause health problems such as high blood pressure, weakened immune system, type two diabetes and many other physical problems.
Also, you can be sure it contributes to raising anxiety and depression as well as other mental health concerns.
When we are constantly thinking about what’s the worst that could happen, it conjures up a lot of other negative possibilities. Looking at the world in this negative way is referred to as having “negative bias”.
When negative bias sets in, you can get caught up in looking for the worst, thinking it’s going to happen. This leaves the body and mind in a constant state of hyper-arousal and stress.
So, why do people hold on to negative bias?
It’s a throw back from survival days when we had to keep super vigilant to keep safe from predators, just to stay alive.
Now the “predators” are the stress we can get caught up in with all that is going on in our lives and in the world. Ironically, negative bias doesn’t keep us safe, as we had hoped. In fact, it can lead to feeling miserable and stuck.
Another reason people tend to look at the glass as half empty is they don’t want to be disappointed. By lowering expectations, they might not get as disappointed, but they also miss the joy that positive expectation may bring for them as they prepare for events.
The reality is that the amount of water in the glass remains the same whether you label it as half empty or half full. It’s all about how we choose to perceive it.
The advantages are not so great for seeing the glass half empty, so what are the benefits of seeing it half full? There are plenty of ways that seeing things in a positive way contribute to life being easier and more joyful.
When we can see things in a positive way, it contributes to better physical and mental health and can contribute to feelings of hope, motivation, happiness and peace. Studies show that people who are positive and optimistic live longer!
Joyce Meyer said, “You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.” So, how can we work on increasing our positive thoughts?
Start by taking good care of yourself, which can help you feel more positive. Also, by looking for the positives in life already and reframing negative thoughts into positives, you can help train your brain to look for the good in life.
Dr. Paul Jenkins, psychologist, refers to a type of positivity where people train themselves to always find the positives in any situation. It’s our thinking that influences our reality.
Yes, it certainly means being creative with tough situations to believe that positives can come out of them.
John Wooden said, “Things turn out best for people who make the best of the way things turn out.”
This reminds us of Tory, a late uncle of ours, who always looked for the positive in any situation. For him, the glass was not just half full, it was always overflowing.
He lived life to the fullest!
How about you? Do you want to see the glass half full?
We encourage you to become aware of how you interpret what happens in your life. It may seem difficult but with practice, you can learn to look for positives and reframe negatives into positives.
As you do so, you can find the joy and peace that comes from living a “glass half full” life or even one that’s overflowing!
Chanhassen residents, Doug and Lynn Nodland are success coaches and owners of The Balance Center. Doug and Lynn can be contacted at WeCare@SharingLifesLessons.com. More information and videos at http://SharingLifesLessons.com.