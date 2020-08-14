“Are you feeling feverish? Do you have a headache? A loss of taste or smell?” Tanadoona Registration Consultant Rachael Chapman asked 7-year-old Archer Hogas.
He shook his head no.
“Wonderful, you passed!” Chapman said, handing Archer’s mom Lauren a “camp in a bag” activities bundle and pointing them to their designated picnic spot. With permission granted, Archer, his older brother Bryson and two friends quickly stopped at their picnic table before running to the ga-ga ball pit.
The Hogas kids would normally be at summer camp this time of year, bouncing with friends on the water trampoline and sleeping in the Cassiopeia cabin.
But for the first time in its 96-year history, nonprofit Camp Fire Minnesota, which runs Tanadoona, a 103-acre camp on Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen, canceled its entire summer camp season. In the process, it lost over a million dollars of revenue and let some of its staff go permanently.
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order on May 13 classified summer day camps as critical businesses that can operate, but social distancing, especially with groups of kids, could not be maintained even at reduced capacity, Chief Executive Officer Marnie Wells said. A normal week sees 200-250 campers.
Now, the camp is only open for small group reservations — like the Hogas’, who held a birthday celebration for Archer in early August.
“We’re usually here a few weeks every summer, so when we saw we could rent this, we knew we had to go. It’s a safe, fun place that we love. A little bit of normal,” Lauren said.
Openings and closings
The shutdown came just before the grand opening of Tanadoona’s new community center and dining hall, which was completed in June after Camp Fire successfully raised $5 million last year in the second phase of its capital campaign.
While the original fireplace is still standing outside the building, the rest of the center is brand new. The main floor’s dining hall is double its previous size and seats 200 people, and the downstairs acts as both a large classroom and storm shelter.
Another room will be used as a teaching kitchen, where campers can learn to cook with the food grown on the property’s gardens. To continue its mission of inclusivity and diversity, there are gender-neutral restrooms and showers throughout the building, Wells said.
The new building and the camp itself isn’t just for summer use. The property usually hosts corporate retreats, fundraising events, field trips and weddings on top of their regular programming throughout the year.
But like most businesses operating during COVID-19, Tanadoona is no stranger to cancellations. The lost revenue from summer camp totals over $1 million and without in-person fundraisers like its annual Coffee with Camp Fire event, it’s hard to plan for next year’s budget.
They’re not concerned about a permanent closure — the camp owns the building and land, and because of its nonprofit status, they don’t have to worry about taxes. But even paying operating expenses could be difficult when virtual fundraisers are so unpredictable.
“We’re trying to be really nimble and adapt as we learn different things ... if this thing happens, how can we keep engaging people and what can we offer?” said Camp Fire Director of Communications Kelly Abraham.
Supportive surroundings
Tanadoona isn’t just a summer camp — it’s a staple in the community, Wells said.
In her 15 years at Camp Fire, she’s seen kids rise through the ranks, moving from camper to counselor to staff member. For some families, coming to Tanadoona is generational; their grandmothers and parents were campers long ago. Around 40% of kids are also there on scholarship.
“Nature has a powerful way of healing kids and helps them be seen and heard,” Wells said. “There’s something so magical about this property.”
Plans could change at any time, but as of Aug. 7, Tanadoona is still planning to offer fall programming. Their virtual fundraiser will also continue, Abraham said.
The Hogas’ designated picnic area is in the center of a group of cabins nicknamed Corona Circle. (Named after the constellation Corona Borealis, the sign is unrelated to COVID-19.) The family didn’t just choose Tanadoona because of Archer; they wanted to support the camp however they could.
“This place means so much to the boys for years. They’re here for spring break, summer, President’s Day. Any time school is out, we show up here,” Lauren said. “We love Tanadoona.”