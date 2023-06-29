Despite being the land of 10,000 lakes, water is an invaluable resource and the state and its cities are making efforts to encourage mindful water use and conservation.
According to the City of Chanhassen, its residents use approximately four million gallons of water a day during winter months, but come summertime, daily water use can reach upwards of 16 million gallons a day.
Many cities throughout the state, including those in Carver County, have implemented summer watering restrictions. The restrictions primarily serve to deter excessive water use for lawn watering, but depending on the city, other nonessential uses such as car washes may also be prohibited.
Most city’s restrictions are fairly similar. Chanhassen, for example, implements an even-odd watering schedule from May 1-Sept. 30, with watering prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chaska’s restrictions are nearly identical, except watering is prohibited from noon-4 p.m.
Even-odd watering schedules permit residents with odd house numbers to water on odd calendar days, and even house numbers on even calendar days.
With increased drought conditions throughout Minnesota the past couple of years, some cities, such as Woodbury, have gone as far as to restrict lawn watering to only two times per week.
Failure to comply with restrictions will usually result in a fine, and sometimes even termination of water service.
Additionally, last Wednesday, Chaska put out a “non-essential watering notice” asking residents to be mindful of their water consumption. Earlier that day, one of the city’s municipal wells was shut down after experiencing a mechanical failure. For the time being, the city will use an emergency well, but, if water use rates do not decrease, “the City will be forced to implement a full watering/irrigation ban,” according to the notice.
The notice also states that the city’s main priority is maintaining safe drinking water and adequate supply for fire protection. This becomes especially important over the 4th of July weekend as fireworks and dry conditions could pose potential fire risks.
Many cities in Carver County offer rebates for the purchase and installation of water-conscious appliances and fixtures such as washing machines, dish washers and toilets, as well as smart irrigation systems.
Legislative changesIn Minnesota, permits are required for cities and other entities that use more than 10,000 gallons of state water a day or more than one million gallons a year. This applies not only to municipal water suppliers but farmers, golf courses, industrial use, and more.
In light of the past few years of extremely dry conditions, the DNR has been hoping for legislation that would grant it greater authority to penalize those who violate the terms of their permit.
Such legislation passed during this year’s session and changes in water use fees will go into effect on July 1. This is unlikely to impact individual residents but is more so a concern for cities and farmers. Currently, penalties for violating the terms of one’s water appropriation permit are capped at $20,000, but the new legislation will double that, capping penalties instead at $40,000.