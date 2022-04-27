On the morning of Tuesday, April 26, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a threats complaint.
A student had allegedly threatened to beat another student with a baseball bat and cleats. The student also allegedly claimed to have a list of people he wanted to shoot at the Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud in a press release.
Carver County Deputies responded to the Holy Family Catholic High School located at 8101 Kochia Lane in Victoria to investigate the alleged threats complaint received by the school.
The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy who is a student and from Minnetrista, according to the release. During the investigation, deputies learned the incident occurred on Monday, April 25 on school property prior to baseball practice.
The boy had allegedly been in an altercation with another student and threatened to beat the student with his cleats and a baseball bat. The boy made additional threats about having a list of people he wanted to shoot at the school, the release stated.
School administration was notified late Monday evening of the incident and immediately notified the boy’s parents to inform them that he must stay home while the incident was investigated.
Some of the alleged threats were captured on video by other students and turned over to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was located at his residence in Minnetrista and detained without incident, the release stated. He was transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Threats of this nature are taken very seriously. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office investigates these cases thoroughly and will pursue prosecution of anyone found to have criminal involvement,” Kamerud said.
The matter remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. All reports will be submitted to the Carver County Attorney’s Office for prosecutorial review.
Holy Family Catholic High School shared a statement about the incident with Southwest News Media.
On April 25, administrators at Holy Family Catholic High School were notified that a student was threatening to harm other students. School administrators immediately notified the Carver County Sheriff’s Department, which began an investigation. The student has been expelled and is prohibited from being on campus or attending any school events in the future. Holy Family’s top priority is the safety of its students.