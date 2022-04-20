The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is known for its many gardens, sprawling acres of land and conservatory where plants flourish all year round. The Arboretum is also a great place to check out unique art exhibits.
Journey through Japan: Traditional Woodblock Prints is on display now through Aug. 12 and is located in the Andersen Horticultural Library. Visitors can check out the brilliant flora and fauna from the Edo Period (1603-1868), an innovative time in Japanese culture and history that provided the inspiration for the Arboretum’s Japanese Garden.
The prints in the exhibit are from the library’s rare book collection, including many by Iwasaki Tsunemasa (1786-1842), a Japanese botanist and samurai, whose work wasn’t published until much later (1916-1922), according to the Arboretum.
The Art of Flying: Bird Images from A to Z is featured in the Skyway Gallery now until Aug. 12. Visitors can walk through a hallway of birds, which ends inside the Andersen Horticultural Library.
The exhibit showcases 52 illustrated species of birds. Most of the images are from John Gould’s rare seven-volume masterpiece, The Birds of Asia (1850-1883), which is part of the library’s rare collection, according to the Arboretum. The exhibit is for all ages and features fun facts, ambient bird song and bird cut outs hung from the ceiling.
Pollinator Friendly: Paintings by Abigail Blythe Davisson is showing in the Cafe Gallery now until May 22. A meet and greet with the artist is noon-2 p.m. on April 9. Local artist Abigail Blythe Davisson’s work is inspired by pollinators. Each colorful and detailed painting will take visitors on a journey through nature.
Infused with Nature: The Renderings of Ava Lambert will be on display May 25-July 17 in the Cafe Gallery. Artist Ava Lambert’s oil and acrylic works reflect a fleeting moment in time. Her detailed paintings are photo-like representations, inviting viewers to marvel at the artistic process and inspiring new admiration for the subject of the painting, according to the Arboretum.
“The images I portray are of subjects seen in passing, often overlooked or rarely given a second thought,” Lambert said. “I find inspiration in capturing these moments and portraying them in a new and focused light. I hope that my art leaves others with a new, more aware perspective of the everyday.”
All of the art exhibits are included with gate admission. Admission is free for members, $15 for non-members ages 16 and older and free for ages 15 and younger. To learn more about the exhibits, visit arb.umn.edu.