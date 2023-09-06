“A grief center is a specially designed place or a building that would support the multiple modalities of grief expression,” Cara Mearns-Thompson, co-founder of The Grief Club of Minnesota, explained.
Those who have traveled down Coulter Boulevard in the last year may have noticed a new tenant in the building at the road’s intersection with Stone Creek Drive: The Grief Club of Minnesota. It’s been a year since the grief center moved to its Chanhassen location, and after a year in the community, Mearns-Thompson reflects on the successes of the past year and the work that’s still to be done.
The nonprofit was founded in 2020 and has since been serving grieving children, teens, young adults and their families across Minnesota. Last August, The Grief Club moved to its 10,000-square-foot space in Chanhassen which has allowed it to expand its programming and serve a greater number of individuals.
The Grief Club offers individual and family counseling and a number of different support groups, as well as special events. As a nonprofit, the services offered come at no cost to the client, and the organization relies on donors to maintain its programming.
In the first half of 2023, the nonprofit surpassed the services it provided for the entirety of 2022. “It’s a really, really sad reality of the need, but it is a need, and so we’re just there to do what we can,” Mearns-Thompson said.
The new space allows The Grief Club to readily host special events, furnish a dedicated art room, hold yoga and breathwork classes, and have plenty of room for in-person support groups and counseling.
What sets The Grief Club of Minnesota apart from other grief centers is its inclusion of professionally licensed counselors — something many grief centers are unable to provide.
“Oftentimes, the clients that we’re working with, they have profound grief, but they’re also experiencing anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations, self harm …comorbidities that are also working alongside the grief,” Mearns-Thompson said. “And it’s very, very important, in our opinion, that we have licensed mental health counselors who do the clinical care.”
Mearns-Thompson and co-founder Sarah Kroenke have nearly 50 years of combined experience in the field of “death, dying, and bereavement,” Mearns-Thompson said. Through hospice and social work, as grief counselors, therapists, and authors of grief support curriculum, their careers have revolved around the issue of childhood bereavement.
“Our entire mission this whole time has been to professionally serve the grieving children, teens and young adults, and then their families, in a community environment,” Mearns-Thompson said.
In addition to their professional experience, Mearns-Thompson and Kroenke both have personal experience with childhood bereavement. In her adolescence, Mearns-Thompson experienced the death of a sibling and her father and, as a teenager, Kroenke experienced the loss of her mother.
“We understand at a really deep level the multifaceted emotions of grief,” Mearns-Thompson said, and the two know all too well that resources like the ones offered at The Grief Club haven’t always been readily available.
Although the two maintain the importance of having licensed mental health counselors, the co-founders do not believe in grief itself as a medical diagnosis. “We fundamentally believe that grief is a price of love, and it’s a normal and natural part of our human experience,” Mearns-Thompson said.
Citing statistics from the JAG Institute, a research organization focused on grieving children and families, Mearns-Thompson asserted that childhood bereavement is a public health crisis. “One in 12 children in the United States, under the age of 18, will experience the death of a parent or a sibling,” she said. “What’s really important for us is that we help the kids process the grief in healthy ways, because we do also know that unaddressed and unprocessed grief can lead to poor academic experiences, mental health challenges, and negative behavioral outcomes.”
In order to support its programming and growing client base, The Grief Club of Minnesota will host a fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 14. Healing Hearts Soiree will feature “heartfelt stories of healing and resilience, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of grieving children, teens, young adults and their families,” according to the Grief Club website. Registration is required for the event, and more information can be found at griefclubmn.org/soiree.