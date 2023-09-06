“A grief center is a specially designed place or a building that would support the multiple modalities of grief expression,” Cara Mearns-Thompson, co-founder of The Grief Club of Minnesota, explained.

Those who have traveled down Coulter Boulevard in the last year may have noticed a new tenant in the building at the road’s intersection with Stone Creek Drive: The Grief Club of Minnesota. It’s been a year since the grief center moved to its Chanhassen location, and after a year in the community, Mearns-Thompson reflects on the successes of the past year and the work that’s still to be done.

