The show must go on: the Arboretum’s winter lights show is returning for the fourth year with some socially-distanced twists.
Winter in Bloom Winter Lights outdoor walking tour will open on Nov. 19 and continue through Jan. 3. While most indoor displays won’t be returning, outdoor highlights include a 22-foot tent of lights and a three-dimensional walk-through apple to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University’s first apple introduction.
Masks will be required indoors and recommended outdoors, one-way paths must be followed and tickets have been significantly limited.
Unlike previous years, members will no longer get in free on general admission nights (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays). Instead, they can reserve free tickets on Wednesday, the dedicated membership night.
Multiple theme nights will also be held throughout the months, like Family Night and adults-only Date Night. The AppleHouse will become a holiday boutique from Nov. 6 - Dec. 20.
Tickets for the light show go on sale Oct. 21 at 9:00 a.m. for members, Oct. 23 for nonmembers. Admission is limited to 80 people per half hour.
General admission is from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 3. Tickets are $15/non-member, $10/member and free for children 15 and under. Visit arbwinter.umn.edu for more details.