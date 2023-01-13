The Three Rivers Park District returns this new year with one its most popular programs — Under the Full Moon — which offers participants a chance to explore winter sights and sounds under the light of the beautiful full moon at various parks in the southwest metro.
Wendy Weirich, Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation at Three Rivers Park District, said the full moon program is one of the park district’s oldest and most beloved programs.
“It’s decades old, probably since the 1960s because it’s a popular program,” Weirich said. “People really like to be out at night, it’s so interesting. The fact that the moon creates so much light makes you more comfortable because being out in the dark can be an unusual situation. It’s really nice to be under the full moon.”
Weirich said the park district offers the program every month, even during the summer season and said the program is a much more unique experience in the winter.
“We do it every month in different places and this month (January) we’re probably going to be using snowshoes because there’s a lot of snow,” she said. “Just imagine how quiet it is in the snow at night as opposed to walking in the night in summer where there’s a chorus of insect songs, but in winter, it’s peace. People may have never experienced that level of silence before. The insulating qualities of the snow actually insulates the sound so that part is the really interesting experience.”
Weirich added that because it is so quiet at night in the winter, people’s senses become more aware.
“Since you can’t see great at night your other senses become more amplified. Your hearing really tunes in,” she said. “You begin to really pay attention to how your feet sound on the snow and it’s a really amazing sensory experience.”
Weirich also said that it’s a great time for visitors to participate in the full moon program because it gives them an opportunity to observe wildlife who thrive during the winter.
“This is the season that the owls are in their breeding season, so you can hear owls calling and flying at night in the woods,” she said. “Hearing the owls’ calling is a pretty magical experience late at night in the woods.”
Weirich encourages all those who are interested in learning more about nature in the dark or who just want to do winter activities like snowshoeing or kick sledding to register for a program.
“People are always looking for these divergent things to do with their families and a lot of people are looking for those types of things in the beginning of the year,” she said. “When you go to a program like this you meet other kindred spirits. There’s a social quality to it that you might find a new friend.”
Weirich said equipment will be provided for each respective full moon program.
“Just dress for the weather because we do not know what the weather may bring,” she said. “Just be comfortable and be ready to walk. The pace is pretty slow because we want to be able to hear things, and bring your adventurous spirit.”
The Under the Full Moon program is offered in the following Three Rivers southwest metro parks: Carver Park Reserve, Cleary Lake Regional Park and Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
Cost of the program is $6 and reservations are required. There is a 20% discount for groups of four or more.