Last Friday, Dec. 11, Diane Foster and husband Phil Ives had a backyard recreational fire at their Carver Bluffs home.
Hours later that home was gone, caused by a blaze that completely destroyed the three-bedroom, three-bathroom rambler at the 400 block of Ramsey Avenue.
Carver Fire Chief Cally Trimbo said crews responded to the “difficult” fire just before 7 p.m. and put it out around midnight. Nobody was injured.
“We believe the cause was a recreational fire in the backyard,” Trimbo said. “I believe what happened was, it was windy, which caused some embers from their recreational fire to blow against the deck of the house which, I think, then started it.”
While watching TV that night, Ives noticed flames on the deck and tried to put it out before calling 911. He said maybe 50-plus firefighters from seven different departments came together.
“There’s no fixing it. It’s gone. It’s completely ruined. The top floor collapsed into the lower floor. It’s just a mass of black standing remaining things,” the 62-year-old told the newspaper from an Eden Prairie hotel.
Foster, 66, recalled watching their home of nearly six years burn that night.
“Just standing there we knew it was devastating watching this happen and we were scared to death somebody else’s home would catch fire, too,” she said.
Luckily only some next-door neighbor’s siding was damaged, but that’s not all the two are thankful for.
COMING TOGETHER
The night of the fire, neighbors stepped up.
People offered up their homes and donations of clothes and toiletries. Neighbors across the street set up a stand in their driveway for people to drop off winter gear and money (including Megan Pankratz, Mollie Simon and Dawn Kunze). Others went to Target to pick up essentials. Even the Chief Trimbo let the couple use his phone to call family.
Neighbor Natalie McLaughlin set up an online fundraiser for them on GoFundMe, which raised over $16,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We don’t need much,” Ives said regarding financing.
The two have homeowner’s insurance, he said.
Foster, an artist, said people offered her studio space while their home is rebuilt as well as art supplies.
“The outpouring has just been unbelievable, what the people in the neighborhood and the first responders and the community have come together to support us,” Foster said.
Ives said the camaraderie is the takeaway he wants from the tragic accident.
“I’m just overwhelmed by it. I get choked up,” he said. “That night everyone came to our support … We’ve been just flooded with an incredible outpouring of support.”
Both Ives and Foster said this year has been incredibly divisive, making the community embrace that much more meaningful.
“We hear about so much division this past year with the COVID and debates on that and politics and race, and there certainly wasn’t any of that in all of this. And so that’s, I think, a really refreshing story for people to know about,” Foster said.
Ives called the fire “emotionally and mentally exhausting,” but remained thankful for the many neighborly hands that reached out.
“Just to see this community coming together, especially in today’s political climate — There’s no division in Carver. It’s just amazing,” he said.
The two met with their insurance representative on Monday and began compiling a list of every item they lost. While the home is rebuilt, they’re coming up with a longer-term plan until they can hopefully move back to the property.
Foster said she wants to thank people for their kindness, perhaps with a dedication bench or party.
“I wish I could thank every single person,” she said through tears. “We won’t have the things that we had that we’re used to, but we are just so OK because we’re healthy and we’ve got each other and all these wonderful neighbors and friends and this community … Just a huge thank you. If I knew some bigger word to use, I would use it, but that’s all I know.”