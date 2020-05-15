Minnesota courts are still in session during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those familiar with them know they look a little different these days.
Drive up to the Carver County Courthouse and you might see a drop box near the entryway. Inside are a few employees and just one judge, not the typical two or four.
More and more hearings are remote, and jury trials are completely on hold until at least June 1.
Court system officials said they’re encouraging recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“The courts are making really careful, calculated decisions about who and where needs to be in the courthouse where and when,” said Alyssa Siems Roberson, director of public affairs at the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
RESTRICTIONS
Until at least May 18, courts are replacing some in-person hearings and proceedings with in-person ones.
The state’s judicial branch uses four different virtual platforms and connects with attorneys, witnesses and other parties directly. The public can contact the court if they’d like to see remote proceedings.
Emergency cases involving in-danger parties are often dealt with in person, but it depends on the scenario, said Mary Dalbec, Carver County Court administrator.
Siems Roberson said there’s no limit to how many people can be in a courtroom, but social distancing practices are in place.
Alternatively, some oral arguments can be submitted in writing. Online filing systems, emails and phone meetings have been set up for certain hearings and cases.
Others can plead by mail. Even state law library staff can mail forms or direct people through the online system.
“The branch worked really hard to still have the options available to them,” Siems Roberson said, noting most of these options were available before the pandemic, but are used more now.
In a push to keep more people out of the courthouse, officials limited hearings to high-priority cases for mid-March through April.
Now, all cases can be heard — but Dalbec and Siems Roberson said they’ve seen a decrease.
“Some things just aren’t moving along like they normally would,” Dalbec said.
Dalbec said she expects more case filings post-pandemic, since the remote hearing process may not appeal to everyone.
CHALLENGES
“The biggest change, of course, is remote,” Dalbec said.
In-office staff are limited and learning new technology — something that’s hard to plan for when issues arise.
“You’re relying on all the parties and all the attorneys and victims and everyone trying to attend hearings in a new fashion,” Dalbec said.
Court officials said staff have adapted well. Jail partners and statewide court employees have worked together, they said.
But when they can’t do so in person, questions come up.
“Other considerations, like when a defendant and their attorney are not physically in the same space, how are we able to provide confidential advice to the client throughout the hearing?” Siems Roberson said.
They both agreed justice boils down to one thing: People. While court officials said they feel its mission is still going strong, the work is uphill.
“Access to justice is the point of the courts. We exist in order to give people the opportunity to have their disputes resolved in a timely manner,” Dalbec said.
“It’s challenging to not have this very human endeavor of justice actually take place in many situations.”
Going forward, Dalbec said she anticipates a few more bumps in the road. After this is all said and done, how will the transition back to normalcy go?
“How to get things back on the record — that definitely will be our upcoming change and challenge with COVID,” Dalbec said.
Siems Roberson agreed.
“It’s not going to be easy to resume sort of normal conditions. It’s going to be a very slow process,” she said.
In the meantime, players in the state’s legal system are working together. Siems Roberson said they’re making “being there” an option, even if it is virtually.
“It’s so critical that these conversations are happening and that we’re learning from one another.”