Like many teens, Tyler Stewart, of Victoria, can be found riding a wake on Lake Minnetonka in the summertime.
One big thing that separates Stewart, 18, from his peers is that he is a world champion wakesurfer.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the sport of wakesurfing. Many competitions last year were virtual. For virtual competitions, wakesurfers would film 45-second videos of their tricks via a GoPro and submit them to be judged.
According to Stewart, a Chanhassen High School graduate, one of the highlights of wakesurfing and competing is seeing other friends who love the sport. It’s always fun to surf with the other pros and check out their new tricks, he said.
“The community part is huge,” Stewart said.
There have been some benefits to virtual competitions. When wakesurfers are recording their videos to submit, they have as many tries as possible to get it right. It’s the best way to practice because it’s repeating the tricks over and over, Stewart said, adding by the time he lands his run the tricks feel easy. Another benefit is that there are no travel costs associated with virtual competitions.
SUMMER OF SKILL BUILDING
Last summer, when many events and activities were canceled due to COVID-19, Stewart and his family were trailering their boat to local lakes, including Lake Minnetonka. Stewart and his friends weren’t hanging out as much, so he spent a lot of time on the lake and surfed more than usual.
“We put 350 hours on the boat last summer. Most people do like 50 to 100 (hours),” Stewart said, resulting in lots of improvement.
Due to the pandemic, Tyler’s dad, Rob Stewart, lost his job. While it was a setback to have to search for another job, it meant that he had part of each day available to go out on the lake with his children, Rob said.
“We spent every day, at least some time on the lake practicing, and so that ended up being a lot of fun for me,” Rob said. “I ended up getting a job when summer was over, so like the timing could not have been better.”
According to Stewart, he is ready to be getting back into in person competitions. On Saturday, July 17, Stewart competed in the local Minnesota Wakesurf Championship in Mound, which emphasizes the love of the sport more than competition. The championship is also involved with the nonprofit Wake for Warriors, which uses water sports to make a positive impact on the lives of injured veterans and their families.
MORE THAN WAKESURFING
At the wakesurfing event, Stewart had a booth for his company, the Wakesurf Party. The concept for the company is similar to an action sport magazine, such as skateboarding, but it’s all online. The Instagram page @thewakesurfparty shares other wakesurfers' videos to get them more recognition and keep people in the community updated.
Stewart has also been working on T-shirts, towels and non-tipping can coolers with the company’s logo. He aims to expand the company and offer more products, he said.
Through the page, Stewart promotes his wakesurfing lessons. He frequently trains younger wakesurfers who have just gotten into competing, as well as parents who are trying to learn for themselves or to teach their children.
“Basically ... whoever wants to learn a couple things, or just go and have a good time,” Stewart said.
Stewart also gets referrals through River Valley Marine on Lake Minnetonka, the dealership where the Stewart family got their boat. He teaches people who bought a new boat how to set it up, what to do and not do.
LESSONS
According to Stewart, an advantage he’s noticed from being involved in wakesurfing is all the skills he’s gained from being able to communicate with his sponsors, work with companies and market himself.
“It's good skills to have as like an 18-year-old, to be able to communicate with everyone,” Stewart said.
In the fall, Stewart will be attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. There, he will be studying business entrepreneurship. In the future he is interested in doing something within the water sports or action sports industries, possibly wakesurfing-specific.
Rob has also noticed the opportunities wakesurfing has created for his son, dealing with adults more often and speaking with companies. It’s not easy for a 16- or 17-year-old to know what to say or how to approach situations, he said.
“He gains these real-life experiences that are really good for, you know, growing up and getting ready for a real job and future,” Rob said. “It's been great with that aspect of the sport.”