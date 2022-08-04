Carver County ranked fifth healthiest county nationwide

Carver County was recently ranked fifth in the latest U.S. News & World Report of the nation’s healthiest counties.

This marks the highest ranked position for Carver County, or for any Minnesota county, in the fifth annual rankings, presented in collaboration with CVS Health, according to a press release. In 2021, Carver County ranked 11th, after ranking seventh in 2020 and eighth in 2018 and 2019.

