Carver County was recently ranked fifth in the latest U.S. News & World Report of the nation’s healthiest counties.
This marks the highest ranked position for Carver County, or for any Minnesota county, in the fifth annual rankings, presented in collaboration with CVS Health, according to a press release. In 2021, Carver County ranked 11th, after ranking seventh in 2020 and eighth in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re proud to rank so highly nationwide as one of the healthiest counties,” county board chair Gayle Degler said. “The work that everyone across the county does, including our own county staff, to promote health and wellbeing across the county benefits all of us.”
The county placed highly in a few key measures, according to the release. It finished third overall in health outcomes and scored well in economy, population health and education. The states with the highest median overall scores in the analysis are Rhode Island, Minnesota and Iowa.
“Our health and wellbeing is dependent on many factors, and it takes a whole community working together to create both a healthy environment in which we live and the capacity to provide, access and utilize resources necessary for us to thrive,” said Richard Scott, Carver County’s community health services administrator.
The 2022 ranking also incorporates environmental health data. It includes an analysis of how natural disasters pose threats to various racial and ethnic populations, the release stated.
The rankings and analysis are based on an evaluation of about 3,000 communities nationwide across 89 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories. It serves as a tool to inform residents, community health leaders and elected officials about policies and best practices for better health outcomes, according to the release.