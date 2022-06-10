After almost 50 years at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Director Peter Moe announced that he will retire next winter. A search is underway to fill the position. Moe will remain in his role until a successor has been named, according to a press release.
Moe started at the Arb in 1973 as a University of Minnesota student gardener and was hired as a research plot technician at the Arb’s Horticultural Research Center (HRC) following graduation from the Horticultural Science Department at the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS), the release stated.
After two years at the HRC, Moe was hired by the Arb’s founding director, Dr. Leon Snyder, as Arboretum landscape maintenance supervisor. While working at the Arb, Moe received a master’s degree in agriculture from CFANS in 1981.
“I have been very blessed to be part of the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and Horticultural Research Center, a world-class institution that has made a positive impact on the lives of many Minnesotans,” Moe said. “With a great staff, we have developed and evaluated new plants, inspired gardeners with our beautiful plantings, educated many adults and school children about horticulture, and have been a source of horticultural information for the state.”
Over the years, Moe worked with every director and was involved with the design, construction, and planting of many plant collections, gardens, buildings, and facilities across the Arb. He led the design, fundraising and construction of the Horticulture and Operations Headquarters, the Farm at the Arb and the complete replacement of many 40-year-old garden structures, according to the release.
During Moe’s tenure, the Arb expanded to 1,200 acres and experienced significant growth in membership, attendance, earned income and philanthropy. In 2013, he started the Arb’s Plant Conservation Program. He became the organization’s fifth director in 2016.
The Arb also has a separate nonprofit foundation. Moe worked with trustees and Arb staff to increase both earned income and philanthropy, the release stated. The Arboretum Endowment has grown from $32 million to $52 million over the past six years.
“We are going to greatly miss Pete,” said Arb Board of Trustees President Jenny Verner. “He has been equally effective with visitors, members, donors, volunteers, politicians, and University leadership. The Trustees have enjoyed complete confidence in Pete’s integrity and knowledge — we knew when he made a commitment we could rely on him to make it happen. He has embodied the brand of the Arboretum.”