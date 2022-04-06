Rebecca Flynn of Victoria began her love for snowboarding early. Her dad got her into the sport when she was just 3 years old.
Rebecca, 15, recently returned from Leysin in Switzerland where she competed in the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships. She qualified for finals in slopestyle, where she placed fifth, and big air events, where she placed 10th.
Going to Switzerland to compete was a dream for Rebecca and one of her main goals this year, said her mother Megan Flynn.
Rebecca has been snowboarding at Hyland Hills in Bloomington on the GTeam Pro Am Team since she was 8 years old.
During the season, practice sessions are held about four times a week, however she and her teammates are on the hill every day. The girls are always pushing each other and trying to one-up each other, she said, adding she grew up with the fellow snowboarders on her team.
“We’re always progressing,” Rebecca said. “We’re not all too competitive and we just ride every day after school and it’s just a lot of fun.”
During the off-season, Rebecca travels to Mammoth, California in the spring and Mount Hood, Oregon in the summer to snowboard. She also plays tennis, trains on a trampoline, lifts weights and works with a personal trainer.
When it comes to snowboarding, Rebecca loves competing, learning new tricks and getting to travel to different places. This year alone she’s gone to California, Utah and Colorado. She also enjoys the friendships she makes along the way and snowboarding with her friends every day.
Rebecca is a Chanhassen High School freshman. The biggest challenges she faces in her snowboarding career are keeping up with her school work while traveling, as well as staying healthy and injury free. To date she has not experienced any significant injuries.
When she isn’t hitting the slopes, Rebecca can be found playing tennis, golf, skateboarding, wake surfing and hanging out with her friends.
Off the hill
Rebecca sees how her snowboarding career has impacted other aspects of her life. Rebecca said she has the determination to “try a lot of new stuff in snowboarding, like tricks, and I think I carry that over into other aspects and pushing myself in different areas.”
According to Megan, snowboarding has been good for Rebecca’s development growing up. She also sees her applying what she learns in the sport to other aspects of her life.
“Rebecca has always been like super dedicated and driven. She’s very self-motivated with her snowboarding,” Megan said. “She just really puts 100% of her effort into it and she always has.”
The next big competition on the docket is the USASA National Championships in Colorado. After that, Rebecca will be done for the season. Looking into the future, she wants to pursue a career in professional snowboarding.
“I think both of our hopes are that she can, you know, continue to stay healthy and continue to do what she loves and compete,” Megan said. “This year a big thing for her was to compete and qualify for junior worlds and so I think next year that opens up a whole new … slew of competitions, maybe higher level competitions for her so we’re excited to pursue that for sure.”