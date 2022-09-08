The city of Victoria recently agreed to purchase land for construction of a new fire station.
The City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a final purchase agreement calling for the city to buy about 6 acres of land at 8101 Kochia Lane, which is property owned by Holy Family Catholic High School.
The city agreed to pay $664,000 for the land, with other fees and costs raising the total amount to about $699,000, according to Fire Chief Andrew Heger.
The agreement also allows the city first opportunity to buy additional property from Holy Family if they opted to sell additional land from its 74-acre campus. It also allows Holy Family the first right to purchase the parcel back if the city opted to sell.
The current fire station on 80th Street is 40 years old and has several deficiencies. It would no longer be used as a fire station if/when a new one is built, Heger said.
Plans call for the land purchase to close on Nov. 30, with construction anticipated to begin in 2025. The new station would serve the city’s 2040 growth area expectations. Once that growth area expands, a second fire station would be necessary.
The building project would be funded through an inter-fund loan from the sewer fund, which would be repaid internally over 10 years.
The agreement includes a minor subdivision process on the property, which will require a public hearing, and city Planning Commission and City Council approval.