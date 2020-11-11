Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11 and local schools are switching up how they normally honor those who served.
For the past decade, St. Hubert Catholic School in Chanhassen has hosted an hourlong Veterans Day program, but this year it’s going virtual.
Staff are compiling a video featuring veterans, students, staff and parents that will be shared with families and to social media next week, said Cheryl Elenz, administrative assistant.
Priests will open with a prayer and Scouts will say the Pledge of Allegiance and fold the American flag during the video, Elenz said. Six students have interviewed parents, who are veterans, about their service to the country.
The video will also include an interview with a Navy SEAL before closing with a prayer.
CMSW
Ceremonies at Chaska Middle School West this year tell a similar story.
The American Legion Post 57 and VFW Post 1791 Honor Guards recently met at the school flagpole to record a flag-raising and three-volley salute, said Carol Scheffler, with the school. It will be compiled into a video that includes interviews with veterans and two eighth-graders playing “Taps.”
The school tech crew is editing the video and will give students the link on Veterans Day, also available to the public on YouTube.
“We are not letting (COVID) stop us from honoring them,” Scheffler said.