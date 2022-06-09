Victoria’s annual festival, Volksfest, will be on Saturday, Sept. 10. After a long hiatus, the committee looks forward to welcoming everyone back with a day full of events in downtown Victoria, a press release stated.
“Several small business owners in Victoria decided that we needed to welcome back our friends and neighbors to downtown Victoria after two years of COVID restrictions,” said Laura O’Neill, Volksfest co-chair. “We heard from many residents that they missed the Volksfest of years past and wanted us to bring this fun, family-friendly event back to town.”
Events during the festival will include an activity zone with bounce houses and games for kids, a street market with craft sellers and food trucks, a beer tent for people to grab a beverage and live music from the main stage.
Multiple bands will entertain festival-goers throughout the day, ending with headliner GB Leighton, the release stated.
Anyone interested in selling their art or crafts is welcome to apply as a vendor through the website victoriavolksfest.com. The committee is also searching for community sponsors to help cover the costs of Volksfest.
Volksfest is organized by the Victoria Business Association (VBA) in partnership with the city of Victoria. Revenue from the festival will go to hosting future events in Victoria like holiday gatherings and Discover Victoria Classic Car Nights held on the second and fourth Wednesday nights of the month during the summer, the release stated.
“This is the VBA’s big fundraiser for the year so we can continue to support other events throughout the year,” said John Hayes, Volksfest co-chair. “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”