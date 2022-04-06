A voodoo lily recently caused a stink at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen.
The flower bloomed inside the Arb’s Meyer-Deats Conservatory and one of its defining features is its smell.
The rotting corpse scent of the voodoo lily (Amorphophallus konjac) attracts pollinators such as dung beetles and other insects from acres away. The plant doesn’t smell until it is fully opened, said Ricky Garza, Arboretum greenhouse manager/grower. Because it is inside the conservatory, the flower lingers longer than if it was pollinated.
The voodoo lily produces a single flower, similar to the calla lily, before any foliage appears. It quickly reaches heights of up to five feet, according to the Arboretum. After it blooms, a single dramatic compound leaf emerges, with many small leaflets. In autumn its leaf dies back and the plant goes dormant until it blooms again, according to the Arboretum.
The voodoo lily blooms in late winter to early spring. This year, the flower bloomed last week and lasted for a few days. Unlike its cousin the corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanium), which takes a couple years to rejuvenate itself after blooming, the voodoo lily is typically able to bloom every year.
“This plant … if it’s able to get a good growing season after it blooms and re-energize the bulb, it pretty much can bloom every year,” Garza said.
The name is thought to come from its “magical” growing process. The voodoo lily doesn’t need any water during the winter. It can also bloom without any soil or water, Garza said.
“This bulb sitting on a counter will produce this massive bloom all by itself,” Garza said.
The plant is more than just visually interesting. It is native to east and southeast Asia, where people use its large bulb in drinks, noodles and cakes. It is also thought to have medicinal properties.
The voodoo lily is easy to grow and a home-friendly version of the corpse flower, Garza said. The corpse flower’s leaf can be 20 feet tall, with a 10-foot-tall flower.
Garza has been growing plants since he was a child. At this point, he is no longer as moved by typical flowers such as petunias. He likes plants that are challenging and unusual.
“I’ve had a long interest in orchids, bromeliads, carnivorous plants,” Garza said. “Anything that’s different that isn’t just the typical plant, so its the atypical aspect of the plant that really attracted me to it.”
For those interested in growing their own voodoo lily at home, Garza emphasized the importance of keeping the plant dry over the winter months, its dormant season.
“You have to respect its dry season. That’s probably one of the most important takeaway things for growing,” Garza said. “In the tropics, they have a dry season and a wet season which makes a very different climate for the plants, so a lot of plants benefit from a sort of drier period during the winter months, and it’s especially true for this one.”
While its bloom for this year is over, visitors can expect to catch a glimpse and smell of it next spring.