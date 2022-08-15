A Waconia teenager was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in a car crash in Waconia, authorities said.
Anthony Michael Lewin, 16, was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when it hit a payloader parked on the east side of the northbound traffic, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. He died from his injuries.
Deputies responded to the crash around 4:19 a.m.
The driver of the Camry, Isaiah Kenneth Whitted, 16, of Waconia, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
The payloader was marked with a traffic cone and the posted speed limit in the area was 30 miles-per-hour, the sheriff’s office said. The crash was under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The state patrol, Ridgeview Ambulance Service and Waconia Fire Department also responded to the crash.