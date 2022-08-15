Carver County Sheriff

A Waconia teenager was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in a car crash in Waconia, authorities said.

Anthony Michael Lewin, 16, was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when it hit a payloader parked on the east side of the northbound traffic, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. He died from his injuries.

