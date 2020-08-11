WeCAB, a nonprofit organization providing safe, affordable and flexible transportation to Carver County and Westonka residents in need, has now fully resumed service.
The service had previously closed in March due to COVID-19 and had a limited reopening June 1, only providing rides for medical appointments and grocery shopping. As of Aug. 1, WeCAB has added personal care appointments, social services, social engagements, worship opportunities and more to their roster, according to a press release.
WeCAB was created in 2010 after Metro Transit cut back public transportation offerings in western suburbs. Users must register in advance, but can request rides from trained volunteer drivers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling the Dispatch Line at 1-844-743-3932.
Volunteer drivers and dispatchers are also needed. Visit wecab.org for more information.