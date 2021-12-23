Where the heck is it?

Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Chanhassen girls honored for helping save life last summer in Lake Ann
- Chanhassen Fire Department collects over 1,700 toys for families in need
- Carver County Sheriff's Office begins using body cameras
- New salon and barber shop opens in Chanhassen
- U.S. Pond Hockey Championships returns after a year hiatus
- Christmas in Color light show returns to Valleyfair
- Chanhassen tax levy to increase by 4.9%