Where the heck is it?

Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify it. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Clinging to survival, one snail at a time
- Paid letter: Doesn't illustrate moderate view
- Carver County Sheriff’s Office partners with IN2WORK Program
- Retired parks director inducted into university's hall of fame
- Library: Read all about it -- National Library Week
- Voodoo lily showcases its magic at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum