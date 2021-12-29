Where the heck is it?

Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- High School Holiday Tournament Schedule/Results
- Minnesota Zoo hosts 'Nature Illuminated' lights display show
- Sen. Coleman elected chair of oversight committee
- New salon and barber shop opens in Chanhassen
- Scouts spread holiday cheer to Auburn Manor
- Local author's first book honors a former childhood baseball idol