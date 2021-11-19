Bundle up and head to the Winter Lights walking tour, which opened at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2.
Winter Lights general admission nights are 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Nov. 19-24, 26-28, Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-23, 26-30 and Jan. 1-2.
The cost for general admission nights is $10 for members, $15 for non-members and free for children ages 15 and younger.
The walking tour is just over half a mile long and provides numerous photo opportunities. Popular displays include the Wedding Tower and the Water Lilies. Artist Jennifer Hedberg’s luminescent ice sculptures will also be part of the display. The walk is accessible and stroller-friendly.