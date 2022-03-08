Carver County Environmental Services received a Minnesota Department of Agriculture noxious weed and invasive plant grant to control/eradicate wild parsnip within the county.
Environmental Services applied for and received the grant in 2021, according to a county news release. Grant funds were used to combat infestations of wild parsnip in right of ways in participating townships and cities within the county.
Wild parsnip (Pastinaca sativa L.) is a noxious weed that is on the prohibited-control list. It reduces the quality of agricultural forage crops and can negatively impact livestock if ingested. The plant sap contains toxic chemicals that are activated by sunlight and can cause serious burns and blisters to human skin after contact.
These areas infested with wild parsnip were mechanically mowed in mid-June 2021. Approximately two weeks later, Environmental Services’ staff applied a broadleaf herbicide targeted to control and /or eradicate wild parsnip. Environmental Services tried to apply a follow-up application in October 2021, but weather conditions prevented it. The second application should occur in June 2022. The application delay should have no negative impact on control of the wild parsnip, the release stated.
The results of the mowing and first application were well documented by Environmental Services. Approximately 12 acres were treated in the county.
For information on how to control or eradicate noxious weeds on your property, please contact Carver County Environmental Services at 952-361-1800 or visit www.co.carver.mn.us and search “Noxious Weeds."