After over 35 years in the restaurant industry, General Manager Paul Shellum has a motto for running the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 — “good food, good service, clean bathrooms.”
The phrase isn’t just true; it’s working. The Chanhassen location is one of the top three Legions in Minnesota. With its “charitable gambling,” large event rooms, socially-distanced patio and 16 giant flatscreen TVs, the building sees a consistent stream of community members ready for the next fish fry or waiting in line to buy pull tabs.
What makes the Chanhassen Legion different? While they have almost 400 members, they’re open to the public any day, any time. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour, meat raffles, live music — there’s something for everyone, Shellum said.
“We have a safe atmosphere, and a friendly atmosphere. We get people of all ages. As long as you wear a mask, you can come in and get good food, watch sports, gamble, hang out with friends...it’s not your grandpa’s legion,” Shellum said.
A local institution
The Legion, which has been in Chanhassen since the 1950s but opened its current Lake Drive location in 2002, is a staple in the community, said longtime Legion staff member Kenny Larson.
Larson has been at the Legion for 32 years, starting as a pull tab worker and making his way up to the assistant general manager position. He’s one of several staff members who have been at the Legion for decades, maintaining that “good service” part of Shellum’s motto. (The Legion had to cut their staff, but brought all of them back after the reopening.)
When COVID-19 shut down in-person dining for months, the two were worried the flow of customers wouldn’t pick back up. But just a few months after the Legion reopened, they’re at 75% of their pre-pandemic numbers.
“We have a loyal following, and it’s a part of people’s routines. They stop by for breakfast on their way to work, or come to spend time with friends,” Shellum said.
He declined to share revenue numbers, but the nonprofit donates some of their income from things like pull tabs to community organizations. Food shelves, high schools, Boy Scouts and veterans’ hospitals are a few of the many places receiving support.
However, the Legion was still hit hard by the loss of events, Larson said. After being forced to close on March 17, they missed St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day, which normally brought in around 400 people ready for a buffet.
As one of the only event halls in the area, they also saw a lot of private parties, from weddings to funerals. They provide their space free of charge to community organizations like the Rotary Club and hosted four or five events a week pre-COVID.
“We’re just waiting it out right now. We have capacity limits and follow state laws … we’ll keep up as much as we can,” Larson said.
Half capacity, full support
But while regular activities like cornhole, bingo and trivia night remain paused, the stream of customers hasn’t stopped.
On a Thursday afternoon, several people wait in line to buy pull tabs, sliding cash to operator Tammy Shore through the small opening in the plexiglass barrier.
Small groups of friends are spread across the bartop, laughing, ordering drinks and watching one of the many flatscreens. Larson stands behind the counter, filling a pint glass with Honey Weiss beer for a man wearing a Twins mask.
On Friday, the Legion will bring back its live music on the patio. There’s no place to dance due to social distancing, but on a warm summer night, Larson and Shellum expect the outdoor area to fill up as much as it can.
“This is a gathering place that people love coming to,” Shellum said. “It’s friendly and fun...there’s always something to do.”
Visit the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 at 290 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen. Open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.