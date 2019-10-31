The DNR confirmed on Oct. 31, that zebra mussels are in Lotus Lake. A water sample with zebra mussel larvae led to follow-up searches and confirmation of zebra mussels in Lotus Lake, located in Chanhassen, in Carver County.
Five microscopic zebra mussel larvae, called veligers (VEL-uh-jers), were confirmed in a Lotus Lake water sample as part of early detection monitoring by the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District and Carver County. Five adult zebra mussels were found on a dock in another part of Lotus Lake during a follow-up search by specialists from the DNR, the watershed district and the county.
Lotus Lake will be added to the infested waters list for zebra mussels so that people who harvest bait, fish commercially or administer water use take necessary precautions. Other lake users should follow the same “Clean, Drain, Dispose” steps that are always legally required on all water bodies, regardless of whether they are on the infested waters list.
Lake property owners should carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.
More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.