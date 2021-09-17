Carver County has more local schools reporting COVID-19 cases than any other county in the state, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Each Thursday, the state lists school buildings that have reported five or more confirmed cases of the virus in students or staff who're likely infectious while at school during a two-week reporting period.
The data reported Sept. 16 showed 26 schools meet this threshold statewide.
Carver County had the biggest share of schools with five local schools listed this week, including:
- Bayview Elementary in Waconia
- Bluff Creek Elementary in Chanhassen
- Southwest Christian High School in Chaska
- St. John's Lutheran School in Chaska
- Waconia Middle School in Waconia
Data also published Thursday by Eastern Carver County Schools showed 38 students or staff members had tested positive for the virus since Sept. 2.
According to the district, 143 students and 12 staff members are in active quarantines.
Celi Haga, the district's director of communications and community relations, said Bluff Creek Elementary remains listed by the state because of an outbreak in August among the school's Club Care summer program.
According to MDH, school buildings must go 28 days without a newly-confirmed case to be removed from the list.
"As a district, we take the health and safety of our students, staff, and the broader communities that support us very seriously," Haga said, in a Sept. 16 email.
The district is requiring masking for all staff and pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students, according to Haga.
"We continue to strongly recommend masking for all students regardless of vaccination status, and our Safe Learning Plan outlines the data points that would inform needing to increase mitigation strategies if necessary," she wrote. "We’re not through this yet, but we are working in partnership with our families to keep our students safe, health, and learning in-person."
On Thursday, the state reported another 2,484 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 14 additional deaths.
Newly reported deaths included a Dakota County resident in their 20s, a Scott County resident in their 40s and a Carver County resident in their 80s.
Friday's data showed another 2,645 newly confirmed infections and 13 additional deaths.