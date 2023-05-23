For the class of 2023 at Holy Family Catholic High School, May 21 was a day not only for celebration of accomplishments and gratitude for support from loved ones but also for reflection on lessons learned.

One hundred and seventeen graduates heard their names called and walked across the stage in the Slattery Athletic and Convocation Center to receive their high school diploma on the sunny Sunday morning. And while high school graduation marks somewhat of an ending, students spoke about how to carry lessons learned at the school with them throughout the rest of life.

Tags

Events