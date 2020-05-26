Cologne Academy

Cologne Academy graduated 46 eighth-graders in 2020.

 Submitted photo

Cologne Academy graduated 46 eighth-graders this year.

The graduates will be continuing their education at the following high schools: Waconia, Central, Belle Plaine, Chaska, Holy Family, Mayer Lutheran, Southwest Christian, Jordan, and Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts, according to a press release.

The Presidential Award for Educational Excellence was awarded to Jocelyn Heinrichs and Isabelle McInnis.

The Presidential Award for Educational Achievement went to Claire Kerber and Emily Labo.

Kayla Estling and Luella Ries received the American Citizenship Award.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates,” the release stated.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you