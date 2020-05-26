Cologne Academy graduated 46 eighth-graders this year.
The graduates will be continuing their education at the following high schools: Waconia, Central, Belle Plaine, Chaska, Holy Family, Mayer Lutheran, Southwest Christian, Jordan, and Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts, according to a press release.
The Presidential Award for Educational Excellence was awarded to Jocelyn Heinrichs and Isabelle McInnis.
The Presidential Award for Educational Achievement went to Claire Kerber and Emily Labo.
Kayla Estling and Luella Ries received the American Citizenship Award.
“Congratulations to all of the graduates,” the release stated.