Joan MacDonald may be retiring as Bluff Creek Elementary School’s principal on June 30, but she’s spending her last few months doing more than just administrative duties.
“I’ve been serving lunch, teaching in some classrooms and I dressed up as a unicorn last week,” MacDonald said. “Kids like that kind of stuff, and as a principal, I don’t get to be in classrooms as often as you’d like. It’s my way of letting kids know that even though I’m leaving, it’s not because I don’t care about them — I feel so blessed to have known them for so long.”
MacDonald joined Bluff Creek in 2004, previously the principal of Pinewood Elementary School and before that, 15 years as a teacher. With master’s and bachelor’s degrees in special and elementary education from her hometown of Buffalo, New York, MacDonald and her family moved to Minnesota in 1999, where she’s been teaching ever since.
Though her passions lie in teaching reading, she went into administration to go beyond the classroom.
“As a teacher, you have a profound effect on 27 children, usually,” she said. “I wanted something where I could still have that genuine interaction with kids and make a difference, but on a larger scale.”
Though education has somewhat changed over the last 17 years (new technology, more emphasis on meeting kids where they’re at, and of course, COVID-19), the kids have always been amazing, she added.
“I see kids graduate from high school that we had as kindergarteners, and there’s this great sense that you start out with this wonderful little being and get to have a little role in helping them become wonderful adults.”
COVID-19 wasn’t a factor in leaving; it was the reason she delayed her retirement plans to stay for another year. After 15 years at the same school, you have both a connection and commitment to the families, kids and staff during challenging times, she said.
As to her future plans? Some travel, time with her grandchildren and serving the community in different ways: mentoring students and teachers, rescuing animals, working with senior citizens and returning to her roots teaching reading, this time to adults.
“Bluff Creek’s students and families have been an amazing community; it’s a joy to work somewhere where people really care about their kids, their schools and their education,” she said. “And I get to share the opportunity and enjoy it with them — I’ve been so lucky to get to know these students.”