In the midst of Eastern Carver County School’s hybrid and distance learning plans, parents and private schools are exploring other options for fall semester.
Private high schools like Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian have already announced full reopenings. Now, there’s options for lower grades — the board members of Chaska’s St. John’s Lutheran School, which serves preschool through eighth grade, voted for in-person learning this fall. Most grade levels will be capped at 18 students to ensure social distancing.
The newly announced plans directly correlate with a spike in enrollment, according to principal Kendra Gilmore. Their decision was announced before the district’s hybrid learning model, which sparked interest from many new families — as of August 21, their enrollment is already higher than it was last fall.
“It wasn’t a hard decision for us [to reopen] because we knew we would be able to do it safely. With our class sizes … we’re really in the sweet spot and can keep everyone six feet apart,” Gilmore said.
The state’s guidelines, which are based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases per county, allows each district to decide the majority of their reopening plans. In Eastern Carver County Schools, kindergarten through eighth grade students will use a combination of distance and in-person learning, while high school will be completely remote.
St. John’s, which switched to distance learning this spring, is keeping their original start date of September 1, normal pick up/drop off times and before and after school care. All staff members will also be returning to the classroom, Gilmore said.
“Keeping that consistency is a huge factor for us. I wanted them to be able to be a part of our community, our family, and stay with those teachers they know and they love,” she said.
The school is currently in Phase 1 of a three step plan. Right now, social distancing will be utilized when possible, transition times between classes will be staggered and cleaning will be more frequent, among other small changes. Masks will be required due to state law.
Parents and guardians are required to sign a commitment letter that requires them to screen their children daily and contact the school in case of exposure or symptoms, Absence policies must still be followed, though there may be some options for distance learning.
If the local community experiences a spike of COVID-19 cases, they will reevaluate their plans and follow Department of Health guidelines, according to a strategic plan sent to parents.
As both a principal and a parent of children attending St. John’s, Gilmore said she’s excited to be back in the school building.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again...there’s been a lot of support from parents and staff. This is a team effort,” she said.