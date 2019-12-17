Holy Family Catholic High School hosted eighth-grade students for an afternoon creating care packages for military personnel stationed overseas on Nov. 24.
Included in each box was a handwritten note of encouragement written by the student who packed the box. Members of the Holy Family community donated the items in the boxes (snacks, books, coffee, candy) and the nearly $1,000 cost to ship the boxes, according to a press release.
"These students were a few of our future class of 2024 students. Service to others is a key component of a Holy Family education, so we like to provide service in our social events for incoming families, too," stated Vice President for Enrollment Scott Breimhorst. "As it turns out, this project resonated with our families and future class of 2024 students, as many of them have military connections. We will keep these soldiers in our thoughts and prayers this Christmas season."
The packages arrived in South Korea by the first week of December. A soldier with a local connection, Cpt. Arie Emde, A.N., received one of the packages. She emailed Breimhorst to thank him and to share her personal connection to Carver County.
“Thank you all very much for your thoughtful package to spread holiday cheer to our unit. Your gift box made it all the way to South Korea to a Black Hawk helicopter unit and a small medical clinic located to the east of Seoul. The soldiers enjoyed the contents of the box immensely and it reminded everyone a little bit of home."
She went on to say, "Additionally, I was extremely excited and a little shocked to see where the box came from. I was personally raised in Carver, Minnesota and attended Chaska Senior High School, class of 2006. In the eighth grade I played on a club basketball team for Holy Family Catholic High School, have had many friends who are graduates from your school, and have fond memories of my time spent there.”
Other Holy Family service projects in November and December include sponsoring families in need for Christmas, cooking and serving at Simpson House Shelter in Minneapolis, collecting non-perishable food items, and assisting at local schools.