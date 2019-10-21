Chanhassen High School and Thespian Troupe 7789 present "Little Shop of Horrors," Oct. 31-Nov. 9.
The show takes place at Mushnik’s Flower Shop in 1950s skid row. This includes a young man named Seymour, who works in Mushnik’s Flower Shop alongside the beautiful Audrey, who he is secretly in love with.
All Seymour wants is to have a family of his own, outside of skid row, but can’t see a way to do it, until one day something mysterious happens that will change everything.
The show is directed by Anna Hickey Fotis, with vocal direction by Sarah Gilbertson, orchestra direction by Paul Swanson and choreography by James Grace.
This year, a sensory friendly performance will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. During the performance, modifications will be made in the theater environment to make the show accessible and enjoyable for those with sensory issues.
Tickets are on sale now at www.district112.booktix.com for upcoming show dates of Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Adult tickets are $12, Student and senior tickets are $10. All tickets for our sensory friendly performance are $10. All performances are held in the theater at Chanhassen High School.
The show is rated PG-13 for mild violence and some language. Use your best judgment in deciding how appropriate this production is for you and your family.