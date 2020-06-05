Simon Knauss was the first car in line. Asked how far in advance of 6:30 p.m. his family arrived. The general answer from the car was a "long time."
Knauss, one of 439 Chanhassen Class of 2020 seniors, graduated virtually in the late afternoon June 5. A few hours later, most seniors in caps and gowns, they paraded around the high school campus parking lot in cars.
Free Chanhassen Storm face masks for every senior were the first stop followed by lines of high school teachers and staff waving goodbye, the sound of Pomp and Circumstance coming from band director Paul Swanson and the high school band.
Departing principal Dick Ungar, assistant principal Erin Swoboda and Chanhassen mayor Elise Ryan presented each graduate with a token of celebration before each car passed under a ladder fire truck hoisting a banner stating "Congrats Grads."
As one car said, the tassel was worth the hassle. Roll Storm!