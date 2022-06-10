Isabelle Rose Abad***◊; Omar Mohamed Abdullahi; Isaac Marat Adams*; Susana Hope Agrimson*°; Adna Mohamed Ahmed; Zamzam Abdirahman Ali*; Patricia Elizabeth Allen***°; Isaiah Anthony Althoff; Brandon Thomas Ambrose; Austin Daniel Anderson*◊; Avery Grace Anderson*; Evan Gerald Anderson**°; Kisa Victoria Anderson; Ella Ruth Andersson*°; Hanna Jean Arlt*; Haven Jensene Aumock*; Alexandra Jayne Avedikian*°; Nicholas Christian Bangia*°; Emily Claire Barden *; Sean Thomas Bartels*Ω«; Alyssa Katherine Bartholow**; Elise Suzanne Baxter**; Maya Boyd Beise**°; Kennedy Marie Beld; Brooke Danielle Berg*°; Jenna Elizabeth Berg**; Elena Therese Bergren**°; Jaden Anthony Bernier ; Emma Lucinda Beverley°; Jamie Therese Bimberg***°; Matthew James Bins*; Grace Lillian Blaschko*°; Isabella Marie Gordon Blett*◊; Zachary Robert Bloedorn*; Cody Robert Boie***◊; Hallie Mae Boorsma***◊°; Marissa Marie Borene *; Lainey Rae Borner *°; Graceson Tyler Bosch**; Sydney Catherine Botz**◊; Mitchell Robert Breza*; Patrick David Brick*; Ethan Isaiah Brokaw°; Madyson Taylor Brown*(M)◊; Mason David Brunner*°; Carter John Buckentine; Jared Samuel Buckley**◊; Taryn Taylor Burkett *°; Ella Mae Bush**°; Brandon Ferris Butterfield; Arianna Lauren Cagle***°; Isaac Seth Cameron**°; Caden Wyatt Carlson; Eric Patrick Carlson*; Grant Phillip Carlson**«; Charles William Carrick *°; Alexander William Carstens**°; Emma Jo Carter*; Charles Thomas Casper *; Abigail-Jean Chunxing Castens*; Giovanni Castillo-Vargas**°; Grace Amelia Charbonneau**°; Avery Wade Charon*; Brenna Aspen Chase**°; Jacob Alexander Chase*; Richarda Lay Chhum **°; Macallan Bounten Chounlamontry; Andrew Lim Chua**°; Charles Thomas Coenen***; Murphy Patrick Conlon *; Michael Warren Conyard; Owen Thomas James Cooper*; Joshua James Costello*; John David Kim Dahl**°; Ty Benjamin Dalen**°; Samantha Corinne Darkow***°; Devine Germaine Degarcia Rogers*; Sophia Ann DeMuth***°; Isabella Marie Detienne***◊; Ricardo Zahid Diaz*°; Eric Jose Diedrick; Nicholas John Diekman**; Aaron Michael Dodge; Kylie Marie Dollerschell*; Cole Pederson Donahe**◊; Mason Daniel Drazan *; Blake Joseph Duea**‡; Ciara Rose Eichten*°; Willem Kenneth Eide*°; Blake Thomas Eiden*; Brayden Charles Ellenberg; Mitchell Bruce Ellis*°; Nathaniel Jerome Engelby; Tait Frazier Englund**◊; Hailey Jean Farrell **; Jacob Alan Fasching*; Mollie Ann Ferrel **°; Cayden Michael Fischer*; Mick Brody Fitzgibbons*°; Noah Carl Fitzsimmons*; Ashton Flores; Emily Lynn Fornetti**°; Miguel Francois**°; Louis Anthony Frommelt; Kalina Rose Hein Fuglie**°; Jack Henry Gallagher*; Rachel Susan Gallagher*°; Megan Kay Garrison***◊; Sean Allen Gates; Natasha Louise Gauerke**°; Savannah Raye George***°; Alaina Caroline Gerding**°; Elisabeth Lynn Gerebi**◊; Joseph Robert Gerebi***‡; Leemuh Crisme Gibson *; Elena Hope Giles***«; Bradley Roland Gill*; Camila Sherlyn Gomez *; Jenna Christian Good**°; Aidan Robert Gould**; Brady William Grandstaff*; Nicholas Nels Groff*; Justin Anthony Groves; Oswaldo Gutierrez Estrada; Elli Marie Haanstad*°; Ellynnor Ann Haas*◊; Kambria Joi Haas-Suggs; Benjamin Lukas Chase Haider; Samuel Douglas Haider*°; Callin Charna Hake**°; Madilyn Elizabeth Hamilton**°; Edie Kay Hammond**°; Madeline Sue Hauck***◊; William Caton Haydock**°; Zhicheng He***°; Grant Paul Heimdahl**◊; Zachary James Helland*°; Joseph Isidore Hemann**; Andrew Richard Hendrix; Kaylie Jo Heno***; Anthony James Hepola**; Mya Rose Hepola***°; Amber Lane Herbstritt*; Ryan Andrew Herron*; Mikaela Lyn Herzog*; Madison Lee Hicks***°; Tara Delaney Hidding**◊; Amanda Lynne Hilgendorf**°; Luke David Hilgendorf*°; Brandon Ronald Hill; Sera Rain Hill**◊; Andrew David Hocamp*°; Leah Lyn Hodgins***°; Siri Lyn Hodgins**°; Elizabeth Joyce Hoffmann(M); William Vann Holmgren; Brevin Todd Holmquist; Paighton Kristina Holtzleicer**◊; Andrew Joseph Hope***◊; Noah Thomas Hoppe; Kyra Nicole Hughes**°; Thomas Jeffrey Humbert***°; Gavin Maxwell Yim Quan Hung*°; Anthony James Isabell*; Grant Alan Jacobson; Paige Evelyn Jenkins*°; Alison Nicole Johnson*°; Carter David Johnson; Tanner Everette Johnson*◊; Maddox Grayson-Edward Johnston; Kylie Marie Jones*°; Kylie Nicole Jones; Makenna Michelle Jones*; Ryan Elise Kaeding**; Isabel Elizabeth Kalvoda**°; Dean Joseph Kamann**°; Phoebe Campbell Kans°; Ethan Reese Kappel*◊; Arista Rose Karger; Khushi Karki**«; Joshua Michael Katof**«; William Arthur Kaufmann**«; Ryan Thomas Kelly**°; Dylan Quinn Kendrick**°; Benjamin Thomas Keppel; Phillip Kieu; Katie Ann Kimbrel**; Dylan Lee King; Gianna Marie Kingsbury***°; Joshua Chase Kirchoff*°; Sydney Marie Kirmeier*◊; Timothy John Klein***Ω«; Charlie Ryan Kleinsteuber*; Chloe Frances Kleinsteuber*°; Ava Rose Kloke***°; Adeline Lynn Knight; Hannah Kathleen Knotts**◊; Alyssa Grace Konz***◊; Jonathan Blake Kordonowy; Gabriel David Korzenowski*«; Alexis Raine Kraus**°; Anthony Harold Kurth; Ella Ashley Kurzhal**‡; Amy Sheryl Louise Laabs**‡; Zack Michael Lakosky**°; Carson Michael Lane*; Benedict Eli Larsen*; Lydia Ann Larson***°; Nora Lee Leatherman***◊; Mitchell James Lee*°; Meadow Kimberly Leisen***◊; Jack Anthony Leone*°; Thomas Michael Lewis*; Emma Laurice Lindsay-Wartnick*◊; Gabriel Eli Lindsay-Wartnick**◊; Hunter Joseph De Lisle*°; Henna Jacalyn Long**°; Nicholas Robert Loots*; Mauricio Lopez*; Xenia Magdalena Lopez***‡; Avery Jaye Lorenz**°; Kristina Nicole Lynnes**°; Andrew Colin Machacek**Ω°; Avery Brian Mackenthun**◊; Andrea Elizabeth Madden*°; Camden Wade Martin; Yael Yahir Martinez Hernandez; Jessica Daly Maus***‡; Molly Elizabeth Maves**◊; Jaxon Anthony McDonald*°; Dmitry Robert McDougle*; Ella Patricia McGinley**°; Logan Michael McNally; Bridget Claire McNaney*°; Seamus Patrick McNeill; Cosette Marie Melton Hanily**°; Zachary Samuel Meyer**‡; Peyton Lee Mezzanga-Parks; Alexa Marie Michaelson°; Wilder Uriel Miguel; Charlotte Ann Miller***Ω‡; Christina Grace Miller*; Kourtney Marie Miller**°; Samantha Ann Milligan**°; Meghan Jean Millner*; Matthew Charles Monaghan*°; Jonathan Timothy Montang*; Molly Kathleen Montang**; Alexander Paul Moroney*°; Samantha Rae Morrison***◊; Ethan David Mortensen; Ethan Lynn Mortenson*; Claire Angela Motzko°; Elayna Marie Mueller*°; Lilian Ruth Muench***°; Camila Nicole Murillo Rivas*; Lauren Hope Murray**°; Lauren Margaret Murray**; Henry David Nelson; Sullivan Drew Nelson**°; Samuel Parker Vogt Newman*°; Ryan Matthew Nicholson*°; Reese Carrington Norbie***◊; Blake Charles Nowling; Bode Robert Nyen; Shannon Nicole O’Brien**◊; Jessie Irene Odanga*◊; Elora Ann Olson*; Jack Adam Olson**‡; Olivia Virginia Olson*°; Wil DuChene Olson*; Kyle Christopher Dennis Osborn; Nathan James Overland°; Justin Tyler Owens*°; Charlie Valentino Palmersheim; Zachary Allen Palmquist; Trevyn Zastrow Pannhoff*◊; Elaine Pantaleon*°; Maya Jean Parsons***Ω◊; Christopher Scott Patz***Ω«; Allison Leigh Peak*°; Carter Russell Pederson**°; Lucy Elizabeth Pekarek*; Madeline Gail Perkins*°; Kenna Grace Pesta*◊; James Carl Peterson; Brody Stephen Pinkerton; Kathryn Carol Pladsen**◊; Katelynn Andreya Poncin**°; Gabriel Wallace Porthan*; Tyler Christopher Potenza*; Carolyn Grace Powell**◊; Kendra Kristine Provo; Mollie Campbell Puffett**°; Sydney Faye Queen**; Alexandra Temple Quist**◊; Karissa Lynn Ramsay**°; Lauren Grace Rasmussen***◊; Ellyce Kay Rathbun**°; Noble Patrick Rau*; David John Reed**°; Grace Kathleen Reichert**◊; Daniel Lee Renner**°; Parker Kang Renner*; Adam David Retterath*; Elsie Luella Richter *; Benjamin Kenneth Riegert*°; Liam Maguire Riley*; Briseyda Rios◊; Ashley Rivera°; Katelyn Mazell Roberts**°; Riley Venice Roberts*; Blake Adam Roeder**°; Isabella Grace Roemer***‡; Chloe Kaye Roger **°; Karsten Michael Rohrmoser; Nathan Kinsley Roller°; Colin Ross Romkema°; Lindsay Kaye Rosenoff**°; McKenna Rae Rothstein***◊; Jacob Thomas Ryan***‡; Kalli Dianne Sampson***; Brian Santana Mendiola; Mackenzie Erin Sapp**°; Kurt Benjamin Schaefer*°; William Michael Schleicher*; Benjamin Paul Schmidt**; Josiah Paul Schmidt**°; Marisa Fae Schmidt**°; Ella Grace Schoeberl**°; Cameron Elizabeth Schroeder; Sydney Katherine Schwartz*°; John Thomas Schwendinger***Ω«; Jakob William Scott; Lauren Elizabeth Seubert**◊; Clara Margrit Severson**°; Colin Scott Shannon***◊; Cora Shawn Shannon**°; William John Shirley°; Isaac Edward Shostedt; Owen Nicholas Eiler Siegel**; Madison Susan Sisk; Cameron Michael Skaalerud; Molly Nicole Skogstad***°; Owen Olaf Slinde*°; Eleanor Kennedy Smith**°; Emma Jane Smith**; James Ryan Smith; Alexsandra Snegirova*; Sydney Dianne LaBaw Snyde *°; Kassidy Jade Soto*°; Kody James Springer; Brooklyn Olivia Stamper; Emma Marie Starkey*; Claudia Justine Stein**°; Brooke Julia Stellmaker***◊; Lanika Doshay Stewart°; Lindsey Jean Stiba**°; Marco Alexander Strand; Ryan David Stratton**(M)‡; Austin Carl Elster Stundahl**°; Cristhian Miguel Suarez Diaz; Victoria Jessel Sumner*; Drew Taylor Sustacek; Jayden Grace Swan-Lessor°; Elijah Reid Sweeney*; Mary Nancy Sweetser**°; John Michael Synstelien*; Ashlynne Drew Te Brugge**◊; Samantha Grace Teeter***‡; Briauna Kristine Tester; Zoe Francis Thoma***◊; Amara Jayne Thomas***°; Ella Ruth Tiley*; Peyton Carolyn Tregembo***°; Hannah Li Ulanoski**°; Ryker Ferguson Valk; Liam Michael Van Asten*«; Hayden Jon Van Der Meide**°; Aiden David Van Wagner; Connor Andrew VanDaalen; Foua Zoe Vang*°; Hector Jossue Vasquez; Bethany Joy Velasco*; Thijs Jakob Vermeij**°; Lucy Anne Vetter*°; Evan Martin Violette***Ω«; Almina Voljevica**; Morgan Paige Volk*°; Haley Christine Von Rentzell**°; Samantha Lynne Von Rentzell***◊; Ramla Khalif Warsame*; Jaxson David Wartgow***°; Mason James Waymire*◊; William Ethan Wendt*; Amelia Laurel Wennerstrom**◊; Anna Elizabeth Wermager***Ω°; Jeremy Michael Wesche; Baillie Christine Whalen*; Madeline Olivia White**°; Jordan Marie Whiteside*; Gabrielle Kathleen Wichmann**°; Karissa Carolyn Wichmann***◊; Nellie Patrice Wicka*; Mary Mable Wiggins; Jaiden Soleil Willemssen***«; Annika Willers°; Tyrique Jaidon Williams; Bryce Michael Williamson***«; Mason David Windschitl*; Michael Francis Wintroath***◊; Claire Margaret Witcraft**°; Leilani Marie WongDock; Cassandra Ray Woodworth**°; Wendy Jennifer Yanez°; Emma Michelle Young*◊; Braaden Donald Zeglin; Mary Catherine Jurocko Ziembiec**°; Andrew Hunter Zimmer*°.
***Summa Cum Laude (with highest honor): Those who earned a 3.950-4.000 cumulative GPA through the first semester of the senior year (Honor Medallions awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.950 and above);**Magna Cum Laude (with great honor): Those who earned a 3.667-3.949 cumulative GPA through the first semester of the senior year;*Cum Laude (with honor): Those who earned a 3.000-3.666 cumulative GPA through the first semester of senior year; ΩNational Merit, commended, semi or finalist. (Honor Medallions awarded to National Merit students); °Senior students who took 1-3 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams; ◊Senior students who took 4-6 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams; ‡Senior students who took 7-9 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams; «Senior students who took 10+ Advanced Placement (AP Exams). Honor Medallions awarded to students who took 10 or more AP exams. (M) Senior students who have joined the military designated by Red, White and Blue cords. National Honor Society Members designated by Blue and Gold Honor Cords. Student Council Executive Board Members designated by White Stole.
