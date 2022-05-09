Chanhassen High School DECA members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, April 23-26.
Chanhassen High School students receiving recognition at the international level were: Hallie Boorsma, Project Management Community Awareness Project; Ella Bush, Project Management Sales Project; Brenna Chase, Project Management Community Awareness Project; Sophie Cook, Principles of Hospitality & Tourism; Kaylie Heno, Project Management Career Development Project, 2nd Place; Tara Hiding, Project Management Sales Project; Gianna Kingsbury, Hospitality & Tourism Professional Selling; Molly Maves, Project Management Financial Literacy Project; Sami Milligan, Project Management Financial Literacy Project; Carolyn Powell, Project Management Community Awareness Project.
“I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to experience competing against the best of the best. I learned a lot about myself as both a competitor and an individual, and it was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything!” stated Kaylie Heno, who earned a second place ranking at the conference.
Chanhassen High School has now placed in the Top 4 in the past five years of ICDC competition, according to a press release.
During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 160,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional and state titles.
The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.