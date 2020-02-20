The Chanhassen High School One-Act Play team had a good run. While they didn’t make it to state this year, they did take fourth place in the regional One-Act Play which is part of the Minnesota State High School League.
As do their sports team counterparts, members of the One-Act Play compete with other schools. But in their competitive arena, the competitors are actors and their equipment includes lights, sound, costumes and props. Teamwork is key.
This year, CNHS performed “The Shape of the Grave,” by Laura Lundgren Smith, about recent Irish history and the Troubles. Students have two more opportunities to perform their play.
The public is invited to Drama & Desserts at Chanhassen High School, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. It will feature entertainment by theater students and members of the Chanhassen Thespian Troupe 7789, and a performance of “The Shape of the Grave.” Tickets are $15 per person.
In addition, there’ll be desserts and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $23,000, to help the students fund their trip to the 2020 International Thespian Festival at the end of June.
Earlier this year, “The Shape of the Grave” was chosen by the Minnesota Chapter of the International Thespian Society as its Chapter Select Show for 2020. The CNHS Thespian Troupe will present the one-act play in June at the International Thespian Festival at Indiana State University in Bloomington.
Message for our times
Jane Herget, a retired District 112 teacher and Chaska resident was hired by the district last year to direct and produce the Chanhassen spring musical. She was tapped again this year for the high school’s fall play and spring musical, and to be an advisor for the CNHS Thespian Troupe.
Herget and her husband Randy have each spent years with the Chaska Valley Family Theatre onstage and behind the scenes. Jane as a costumer and Randy as prop maker and set designer. When this year’s One-Act Play came up, Jane brought Randy in as director.
He chose “The Shape of the Grave,” from stacks of scripts he and Jane have a home, because, “it really spoke to me,” Randy Herget said. “And, it made me cry.”
“The Shape of the Grave” is a story based on real life events during the IRA conflicts of the 1970s, Jane explained. “Remember Bloody Sunday? This is a powerful story that has really touched the students that Randy is working with. They are connecting as humans with the struggles real people encountered and often lost their life over.
"They are realizing that drawing a line in the sand and fighting over ‘our patch and your patch’ is as useless today as it was 40 years ago.”
One of the lead characters is a 16-year old named Colleen, played by Stella Buselmeier, a junior. She’s already lost half her family to the fighting. To find meaning to her loss, she plans to join the IRA and bomb a school. The play explores the conflicts of loyalty, family, and beliefs.
“It’s so intense,” said Kenna Pesta, a sophomore, who plays a prisoner. “It pulls at people’s emotions.”
“I love this show,” said Rachel Hoppe, a junior. “There are a lot of parallels with today’s climate, and shows a teen who wants to be involved.”
“The final scene in the show ends with the song, “In The End, We Are All The Same,” Jane said. “This is such a timely message in our world today, and one that so many people need to learn.”
Life skills
Stage manager Katy Lacy, a CNHS junior, is responsible for the 15 actors and the three tech crew for the set, lights and sound.
“Being a stage manager has given me the best of both the acting and tech worlds, but it has also provided me with so many life skills,” Katy said by email. “My main responsibilities include communication with the cast, crew, and director, attendance, taking notes and helping deliver the director's vision, as well as 'calling' the show. This means that I make sure the lights change when they need to, or that the sound effects happen at the right times.
“I am about to start my seventh show as a stage manager,” Lacy said, “and I can say that my communication with large and small groups of people, as well my leadership skills have vastly improved with the job.”
August Butterworth, also a junior, is the lighting designer.
“I had to portray various locations, different levels of intensity, as well as emotions while at the same time keeping it simple,” Butterworth said, “as I never knew what lights the schools we were traveling to would have. The general rule of thumb I used was when the mood changed drastically in the show, as it does many times throughout the intense play, I would do something different with the lights to portray the switch that the actors wanted to show.
For sophomore Paige Jenkins, a sophomore, and a member of the ensemble, working on the one-act play provided her “a very important message about the past and our current world. Our world is so heavily divided by so many things, but this show is to tell us that instead of taking guns, and violence to disagreements, we should just talk. If people just talked, many of our issues could be solved."
Buselmeier encourages the public to come to the Drama & Desserts. "It is an excellent opportunity for the community to see how talented the students at Chanhassen High School are,” she said.