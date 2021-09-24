Chanhassen Homecoming royalty were announced Thursday, Sept. 23, at a pep fest rally in the high school stadium.
Austin Anderson was voted king, while Maddie Perkins was selected queen.
Other members of the senior court were: Taryn Burkett and Jared Buckley, Wilder Miguel and Briauna Tester, Macy Sweetser and Hannah Knotts, and Leemuh Gibson and Rachel Gallagher.
Royalty for other classes are:
Freshmen: Ava Joos and Alex Weiner
Sophomores: Emma Anderson and Anna Doering
Juniors: Keaton Boll and Lauren Anderson
Homecoming festivities continue Friday, Sept. 24, with the parade on 78th Street in downtown Chanhassen from 4 to 5 p.m. with the football game against Orono at 7 p.m.
Make sure to stay after the game for a fireworks presentation sponsored by OSR Physical Therapy and the Storm Booster Club.
A Homecoming dance is planned for 8 to 10 p.m. in the high school commons on Saturday, Sept. 25.