Chanhassen resident and Minnetonka High School senior Ming Ying Yeoh was named as one of 10 Minnesota semifinalists for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, selected out of 6,500 candidates and nearly 3.6 million applicants for one of the highest honors for graduating seniors.
Established in 1964, the program recognizes distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in areas like academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities. Up to 161 semifinalists are selected as Presidential Scholars and will be announced in May.
Chosen scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C. for a recognition ceremony to receive their medallion, circumstances permitting.