The Chaska Speech Team competed at the 60th Annual Duluth Denfeld Rotary Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The tournament, usually a much-anticipated overnight trip for the team, was held virtually this year. Almost 50 teams from across the upper midwest competed in the tournament. The virtual format allowed a number of long-distance schools participate in this popular tournament for the first time.
The Chaska Speech team was named the Team Sweepstakes Champion with 28 entries placing in finals. This include four category champions and one novice category champion. In addition, Ava Jax earned her second bid for the NIETOC National Tournament in the Informative Speaking category, qualifying her to compete in the tournament in May.
Complete results are as follows:
Varsity Finals: Yousif Hamza, 1st in Creative Expression; Cyn-Ean Yu, 1st in Drama; Sydney Turner, 1st in Poetry; Aravis Pennucci, 1st in Program of Oral Interp; Ava Jax, 2nd in Informative Speaking; Parker Wright, 2nd in Creative Expression and 2nd in Storytelling; Ava Gordon, 3rd in Great Speeches; Maddy Siekmann, 6th in Humorous Interpretation; Miel Aronson, 6th in Prose Reading; Ava Jax, Finalist in Creative Expression; and Jeannie Nguyen, Finalist in Extemporaneous Reading.
Varsity Next-In Finals: Meredith Snapp, 1st in Humorous Interpretation; Anna Holk, 1st in Discussion; Cyn-Wei Tan, 1st in Prose; Evan Schwarz, 1st in Creative Expression; Hayzl Perkins, 2nd in Storytelling; Suad Muhumed, 2nd in Poetry; Katelyn Ellinger, 4th in Creative Expression; Riley Wright, 5th in Original Oratory; Yabsera Yidnekachew, 5th in Creative Expression; and Lauren Oster, 6th in Discussion
Merit Finals: Shruthi Pragalsingh, 1st in Prose; and Halle Browning, 6th in Informative.