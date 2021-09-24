With the Eastern Carver County Schools Nov. 2 referendum right around the corner, in-person and virtual community informational presentations are set for next week.
This is an opportunity to ask questions and receive information about the referendum ballot question: 10-year operating levy to increase the general education revenue by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation.
In-person option: Tuesday, Sept. 28 | 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Chaska High School Auditorium
Virtual option: Wednesday, Sept. 29 | 12:00-1:00 p.m. | Register at eccs.mn/referenduminfosession for the Zoom meeting information.
If the referendum is approved, Eastern Carver County Schools says it will begin to lower class sizes at the elementary age, bring back some electives at the middle and high school level, and lower high school athletics and activities fees.
In addition, the increased levy would help the District maintain the current student experience in the classroom and prevent future cuts in programming such as fifth grade band, gifted and talented services, and athletic and activity offerings.
Based on the average Carver County home value of $375,000, the average homeowner would see a tax increase of about $20 per month, or $242 annually.
Early voting began on Sept. 17, 2021. You can vote early in person at the Carver County Government Center at 600 E. 4th Street in Chaska or via mail by requesting an absentee ballot by mail. Voting instructions will be included with the ballot.
Visit eccsvote.org for more information.